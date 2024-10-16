Cross-party calls for targets on tackling child poverty

Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter

Senedd members from across the political divide reiterated calls for targets to tackle the scourge of child poverty after the Welsh Government published a “monitoring framework”.

Jane Dodds said a review, which was published alongside the child poverty strategy framework on Monday, makes the route clear – “no targets and therefore no change”.

The Liberal Democrats’ leader in Wales told the Senedd it should be ashamed that 29% of children are in poverty as she stressed: “We must do better.”

Pointing out that poverty targets are enshrined in Scottish law, she added: ”The Labour Welsh Government has no clear target on how to eradicate child poverty.

“If you actually believe your strategy will work then measure it … what are you afraid of?”

‘Cowardly’

During a debate on the children’s commissioner’s 2023/24 annual report on October 15, she urged Labour to scrap the two-child benefit cap.

Ms Dodds, who was a child protection social worker for 27 years, said: “Keir Starmer says we must ‘share the pain’ – if you’re a child in poverty, you’re already living in pain.”

Sioned Williams warned children’s rights are being undermined by poverty, accusing Labour of putting party interests before children.

Plaid Cymru’s shadow social justice secretary backed the children’s commissioner’s calls for clear targets and outcomes in the Welsh Government’s child poverty strategy.

Ms Williams criticised Labour and the Tories over “unjust and damaging” policies, accusing Welsh ministers of being too cowardly to press party colleagues in London for change.

‘Addicted for life’

Ms Williams, who represents South Wales West, denounced the Welsh Government for abolishing a previous target of eradicating child poverty by 2020.

Joel James focused on growing use of e-cigarettes among children and young people, with 24% having tried vaping and 7% found to be regular users.

The Conservatives’ social justice secretary told the Senedd that some vape liquids are laced with “spice”, a dangerous lab-made drug designed to mimic cannabis.

He echoed the commissioner’s call for stronger action on banning single-use vapes.

Mr James said: “Four in five smokers start before the age of 20, and are addicted for life, and so we need to be acting much faster if we’re going to prevent this health epidemic.”

Turning to school meals, he said the commissioner reported that only 19% of children felt full after their meal as he raised concerns about standard portions regardless of age.

‘Unacceptable’

He warned of a two-tier system, with richer families able to provide a packed lunch and poorer children left to go hungry.

Gareth Davies, a fellow Conservative, said the report suggests the Welsh Government still has a steep climb ahead to make progress on child poverty.

“We have been ascending at a disappointing pace, unfortunately,” he warned, calling for a commitment to reducing abuse, neglect and other adverse childhood experiences by 2030.

He added: “30% of children in Wales are still living in poverty, which is way too high.

“This is higher than both Scotland and Northern Ireland, but it’s more than three times higher than Denmark, Finland and Norway.”

The Vale of Clwyd MS raised the report’s warning that nearly half of Welsh children aged seven to 11 are worried about having enough to eat, “which is completely unacceptable”.

‘Sceptical’

Labour’s Buffy Williams, who chairs the Senedd children’s committee, backed concerns about single unified safeguarding reviews which incorporate multiple separate ones.

Ms Williams said the Welsh Government told the committee the reviews were world-leading and groundbreaking in an evidence session on child criminal exploitation last month.

“Yet this report raises a number of significant concerns about the proposed new reviews … governance, accountability and implementation of review recommendations,” she said.

“Worryingly, the commissioner is unclear about what changes, if any, have been made to the review process to address these concerns.”

Ms Williams also raised the Welsh Government’s corporate parenting charter, saying the committee is sceptical it will deliver tangible change for looked-after children.

‘Extreme’

Labour’s Julie Morgan pointed to progress on children’s rights including votes for 16- and 17-year-olds and the Welsh Government’s ban on smacking children.

The former minister focused her contribution on Gypsy and Traveller children, warning of a worrying trend in low attendance at school.

She said: “I’ve spoken at length to a Gypsy mother, who described the experiences of her teenage son in high school, and the extreme levels of prejudice and bullying he experienced.

“This is just not acceptable and we simply have to do better.”

Responding to the debate, Jane Hutt said the Welsh Government’s strategy sets out the aim of mitigating the worst impacts of child poverty.

On vaping, Wales’ social justice secretary said legislation proposed at Westminster will be the biggest public health intervention in a generation.

