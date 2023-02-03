Cross-party Welsh wool Senedd group launched

Politicians from the Senedd’s four political parties have come together to form a cross-party group focused on promoting the Welsh wool sector.

The inaugural meeting was attended by a range of politicians – including Plaid Cymru and the Conservative parties’ rural affairs spokespeople, Mabon ap Gwynfor MS and Samuel Kurtz MS, and Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader, Jane Dodds MS.

During the meeting Cefin Campbell, Plaid Cymru’s Member of the Senedd for Mid & West Wales was elected chair of the Cross-Party Group.

Speaking after his appointment, Mr Campbell MS said: “I am delighted to have been appointed as Chair of the newly founded Cross-Party Group on Welsh wool. This versatile resource is so closely entwined with Wales’s identity and history – from its role in agriculture to the historic Welsh wool industry.

“There’s no denying that recent years have been a challenging time for the wool sector, however I have no doubt it has enormous potential both as a stimulus for our rural economies, and in contributing towards wider Welsh Government sustainability and climate change ambitions.

“I look forward to working with Senedd colleagues and the wider wool sector and stakeholders to better understand and promote these opportunities.”

Opportunities

The group will meet around once per Senedd term, with secretariat responsibilities undertaken by the Welsh Wool Alliance, who held an event at the Senedd in November promoting Welsh wool and the opportunities the fabric offers.

Jacqui Pearce, Strategic Lead of the Welsh Wool Alliance said: “The foundation of this Cross-Party Group will help ensure the interests of Welsh wool will be at the very heart of Welsh politics in the Senedd.

“Wales has the potential to be a global leader in the wool industry. We have over 3,000 Sheep Farmers and over 70 breeds of sheep – and our Welsh Hills produce 3 times more wool per annum that the USA and Canada combined. However, the supporting industry has long been in decline, with the wonders of Welsh wool misunderstood, underused and undervalued.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

