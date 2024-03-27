Support our Nation today - please donate here
CrossCountry rail workers to strike in dispute over union recognition

27 Mar 2024 1 minute read
Rail workers on CrossCountry are to strike in a dispute over union recognition next month.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said around 800 of its members would walk out on Saturday April 13.

The dispute involves workers in supervisory and clerical roles.

The RMT said it had been excluded from talks on pay and policy issues.

Mick Lynch, RMT general secretary, said: “CrossCountry’s refusal to guarantee our representation of members in negotiations is a disgrace and will not be tolerated.

“Bosses cannot dictate who RMT members are represented by or be allowed to rip up long-standing agreements.

“Therefore, our whole membership in CrossCountry will take strike action on April 13 and our industrial campaign will continue until we reach a resolution.”

Glwyo
Glwyo
2 minutes ago

Good on them.

