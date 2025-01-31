Crown estate told to stop ‘plundering’ Welsh resources

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

Conwy is the latest Welsh council to call on the UK Government to devolve control over assets held by The Crown Estate in Wales and off its coast to the Welsh Government.

Following Cllr Nia Owen’s motion being backed at a council meeting, Conwy will now lobby for the revenue flow of these assets to “come entirely to the Welsh Government’s coffers and for the Welsh Government to have the right to use it as it wishes”.

The idea behind the move is that the Welsh Government can then use this additional money to fund local authorities such as Conwy “more fairly” in a period of “serious financial austerity”.

The council chamber heard how currently The Crown Estate owns a large amount of land within the county, both at land and sea, including beaches and marinas.

Voting for the motion, Conwy is following the lead of 10 other Welsh councils who have lobbied for the control of assets to be devolved.

Following the vote, leader Cllr Charlie McCoubrey and chief executive Rhun AP Gareth will now write to the Welsh Government, outlining the support to persuade Westminster to devolve The Crown Estate as a matter of urgency.

At a council meeting at Conwy’s Bodlondeb HQ, Cllr Nia Owen made the proposal.

“How is it OK that The Crown Estate still benefits from council tax payers?” she said.

“Last year Conwy County Council paid over £47,000 to The Crown Estate for leases in Colwyn Bay. The same situation arises across our country with councils in Wales sending millions in money over to The Crown and the UK Government.

“This estate, which is worth millions, shouldn’t benefit from council tax payers. It should be used for the public and to help save the services.”

Cllr Trystan Lewis pointed to the fact that the responsibility for The Crown Estate is already devolved to the Scottish Government, ensuring all income is spent in Scotland other than a 12% contribution to the Royal family.

“That money is either going to Westminster or The Crown itself. I don’t think there is any evidence of where Wales is going to benefit if the Crown Estate is staying as it is,” said Cllr Lewis.

“All the statistics in Scotland show how much benefit it is. It is about time, and I call on our councillors to support this.”

Cllr Cathy Augustine added: “The Crown Estate owns vast swathes of land and water in Wales, including 65% of our Welsh foreshore, more than 50,000 acres of land, and although managed by CADW, they actually own numerous castles and historic properties that form part of our Welsh culture and heritage.

“This includes land along the coastline, which is rapidly increasing in value, and it is The Crown Estate that derives any profit from any renewable energy or any business activities conducted on land and sea which fall within its control but are part of our country.”

She added: “I think this plundering of Welsh resources should be consigned to a bygone age and Wales be treated in line with Scotland fairly and equally.”

But Cllr Gareth Jones argued the subject was an ‘interesting debate’ but feared it was a risk that could be detrimental to Wales, insisting The Crown estate was self-sustaining and commercially driven, generating revenue for the UK Treasury.

“This money is then distributed throughout the country, including Wales through sovereign grants, so actually devolving The Crown Estate to Wales risks fragmenting this efficient system we’ve got in place and potentially reducing the overall revenues generated and undermining the financial benefits that Wales receives,” he said.

Cllr Hannah Fleet seconded Cllr Nia Owen and the motion was voted through.

