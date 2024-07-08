Crunch ‘away day’ over Gething’s future for Labour Senedd Members

Martin Shipton

Labour Senedd Members have been invited to attend an “away day” meeting on July 11 at which attempts are expected to be made to unify them behind the leadership of embattled First Minister Vaughan Gething.

But while supporters of Mr Gething are arguing that he deserves credit for a general election performance that saw 27 of Wales’ 32 constituencies won by Labour candidates, others point out that the party’s vote share was down on that secured in the last election in 2019, often described as Labour’s worst performance since 1935.

A senior Labour source told NationCymru: “The invitation has gone out to members of the Labour group to attend an away-day type meeting on Thursday afternoon. No agenda has been distributed, but the expectation is that attempts will be made to unify everyone behind Vaughan.

“This is ridiculous. The sensible thing would be for him to stand down this week so a new Welsh Labour leader and First Minister can be in place before the summer recess. We all know that he won’t be able to get next year’s Welsh Government budget through if he’s still in post, so he should resign now and let someone else take over.

“During the recent general election campaign there was a lot of anger from Labour Party members about the damage Vaughan is doing to the party by refusing to resign. People like Jo Stevens [the Cardiff East MP and newly appointed Secretary of State for Wales] are making statements of public support for him which are completely out of step with the way people are thinking.

“The problem is that Jo is very tuned in to the London party’s way of seeing things, which is to try to close down the issue as if Vaughan’s continuation in office wasn’t a massive problem.”

Pressure

Ms Stevens is a close friend of Mr Gething’s and a former colleague of his at Thompsons Solicitors.

Mr Gething has been under pressure since February, when NationCymru revealed that he had accepted donations totalling £200,000 from Cardiff-based waste company Dauson Environmental Group.

The group is owned by businessman David Neal, who has received two suspended prison sentences for dumping toxic sludge in the protected wetlands landscape of the Gwent Levels.

NationCymru also revealed that during the Covid crisis, when Mr Gething was the Health Minister, he told fellow ministers in a group iMessage chat that he was deleting messages because they would be subject to disclosure under freedom of information legislation.

Later he told the UK Covid Inquiry that he hadn’t deleted any messages from his mobile phone, but that message had been deleted by the Senedd’s IT department when his mobile phone was serviced.

Last month the Senedd passed a motion of no confidence in Mr Gething after two Labour MSs abstained, but he refused to resign. Then it emerged in a Channel 4 Dispatches programme that Mr Neal’s group was under investigation for alleged tax evasion relating to the collection of Landfill Disposals Tax.

The programme included claims made by whistleblowers that the group was “mischaracterising” waste as inert when that wasn’t the case. Waste that is inert attracts tax at the rate of around £3 per tonne while the standard rate for all other types of waste is more than £100 per tonne.

‘Damaged goods’

The collection of landfill tax is devolved. If the allegation is substantiated, it could therefore be argued that Mr Gething’s Welsh Labour leadership campaign was funded by money that should have been paid to the Welsh Revenue Authority – the Welsh Government’s tax collection vehicle.

On BBC Radio Wales’ Sunday Supplement programme, former Pontypridd MP and UK Government Minister Dr Kim Howells said Mr Gething was “damaged goods” and should be removed from office “sooner rather than later”.

Another Welsh Labour insider said of Thursday’s away day meeting: “The idea is to rebuild relations between members of the Senedd group, but I hope some hard truths will be told.

“What they need to do is look at the polls for Senedd elections rather than Westminster. In 2026 all MSs will be elected by proportional representation and Reform and the Tories could win lots of seats. Vaughan Gething is very unpopular, as polling shows, and if he is leading Labour’s election campaign it could very easily be disastrous for the party.”

Last week a Beaufort Research poll undertaken for NationCymru showed that nearly 70% of Welsh voters thought Mr Gething should not have accepted £200,000 from Mr Neal’s company.

Another poll put Plaid Cymru just four points behind Labour at a Senedd election.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

