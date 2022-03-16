Crunch time for Trecco Bay application to play music until 2am that has left residents furious

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

It is decision time for a highly contentious licence application that could allow a holiday park to play live music outdoors until 2am.

Earlier last month, Bridgend County Borough Council (BCBC) received an application by Parkdean Resorts to vary the premises licence at Trecco Bay Holiday Park in Porthcawl.

Much to the fury of nearby residents, the variation of the licence would allow live and recorded music to be played outdoors until 2am on weekdays if approved.

Under the holiday park’s current licence, live and recorded music can be played outside from 10am to 11pm all week.

A number of representations in a report by the Chief Officer for Legal and Regulatory Services, HR and Corporate Policy laid bare some of the concerns that people had.

A representation by the Shared Regulatory Service (SRS) in the report states: “There has been no mention of any mitigation or control measures that will be implemented to ensure that these activities will not cause a nuisance to residential properties.

“The department has previously received complaints regarding noise nuisance due to outdoor regulated entertainment.”

A resident living on Cedar Gardens stated in the report: “My husband and I have trouble sleeping as it is without having to listen to music until the early hours of the morning.

“It will be unbearable during the summer when we have the windows open.”

‘Handful of occasions’

If approved, the application would also mean Trecco Bay Leisure Park would be able to extend its opening hours to 24 hours a day from Monday to Sunday.

“The noise would be unbearable and totally unfair to local residents who live nearby,” said one resident living on Bryneglwys Gardens, which is about 300 metres from the holiday park.

One objection in the council’s report from a resident living on Clevis Hill states: “Last summer there was an outdoor music event at Trecco Bay and the music

was so loud that we rang around our neighbours asking who was having a festival in their garden.

“All evening with all of our double glazed windows closed, we had to turn the volume of our TV up to be able to hear it above the music.”

When asked about residents’ concerns over noise when the application was first put forward, a spokesperson for Parkdean Resorts said Trecco Bay Holiday Park had been “part of the fabric of Porthcawl” for over 50 years and it has always taken its responsibility to be a good neighbour “very seriously”.

The spokesperson added guests visit the holiday park for a “relaxing break” and noise control is one of its “key considerations”.

In relation to extending the hours for playing music outdoors, the spokesperson said the change would cause “minimal disruption for guests or residents” and they would only seek to operate later hours events on a “handful of occasions each year”.

Council members will be asked to make a decision on the application at a Licensing Act 2003 Sub-Committee meeting on Thursday, March 17.

Sub-committee members will also be asked whether any additional conditions should be imposed on the park’s premises licence.

