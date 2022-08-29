Second man arrested in connection with Cwmbran murder enquiry

Police have arrested a second man in connection with a murder enquiry in Cwmbran.

Gwent Police launched a murder investigation after the body of a woman was found unresponsive at an address on Redbrook Way in Cwmbran, at around 7.25am on Saturday, following reports of an assault.

Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and a Cwmbran woman, 53, was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff where she later died of her injuries.

A second man, aged 45, from Cwmbran, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

A 48-year-old Cwmbran man remains in police custody after his arrest on suspicion of murder.

Temporary Chief Superintendent Matt Williams said: “It is possible that you may see an increased police presence in Cwmbran at this time while the scene remains in place; please do not be alarmed.

“If you have any concerns, please take the time to talk to officers who will be making further enquiries as part of this ongoing investigation.

“Anyone with information which could assist our investigation is asked to get in contact with us.”

Call 101 or send police a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200291088, or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

