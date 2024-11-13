Cymraeg a phaned: New initiative brings learners together from across the world

Welsh learners from around the world have been invited to take part in a new online group to practice their growing skills and socialise together.

GM Notebooks is thrilled to announce the success of its first-ever ‘Cymraeg a Phaned’ (Welsh and a Cuppa) event, an exciting initiative open Welsh learners and new speakers from across the globe – tackling the age old problem of new speakers often saying they have no one to use their newfound skills with.

The free session was hosted by Gwilym, the owner of GM Notebooks and an 18-year-old Welsh and French student at Cardiff University, who started the initiative to support fellow learners in practicing Welsh in a relaxed, informal setting.

Croeso cynnes

The session saw 15 learners join the virtual call from all corners of the globe, with the majority from Wales, and a warm welcome extended to a few learners from the United States.

‘Cymraeg a Phaned’ (which translates to ‘Welsh and a Cup of Tea’) gives learners an opportunity to converse in Welsh with one another, breaking down barriers and offering a welcoming, supportive environment.

“I started GM Notebooks with the aim of helping others in their Welsh language journey, and I’m so pleased that this initiative has taken off with such enthusiasm,” said Gwilym.

“It’s been wonderful to see people connecting, practicing their Welsh, and even making new friends from different parts of the world.”

Accessible

The initiative is completely free, making it accessible to everyone, regardless of their level of Welsh.

Whether you’re just beginning or are more advanced, ‘Cymraeg a Phaned’ is the perfect space to chat in Welsh without any pressure.

For those interested in joining the next session, Gwilym has invited anyone interested to vote for a date that works best for you through the following link: https://calendly.com/d/crbw-shn-2f5/cymraeg-a-phaned-2-gm-notebooks

To find out more about GM Notebooks and Gwilym’s other projects, visit www.gmnotebooks.co.uk

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

