‘Cymru Knievels’ to take on charity ride across Wales dressed as 1970s stunt legend

A group of motorcycling enthusiasts are preparing to tackle a 1,200-mile challenge across Wales, dressed as the 1970s stunt legend Evel Knievel.

The Cymru Knievels will be taking on the five-day ride to raise money for NSPCC Cymru/Wales from May 25 to May 29.

Starting at Wrexham Lager brewery, the event will include visits to Cardiff Arms Park, Big Pit National Coal Museum and a trip around Pembrey Circuit in a red double decker bus.

This is the 12th year of the event and the only UK event endorsed by the family of American stunt performer Robert Knievel, who was known as Evel Knievel.

Around 50 bikers are set to take part this year, and they will be joined by celebrity guests including Richard Jones from the Stereophonics and weather presenter Ruth Dodsworth along the way.

Jason Lewis, Ride Cymru Motorcycle Club Chairman and Event Organiser, said: “After starting as a one-off event to raise £1,000, we are now in our 12th year and have raised £190,000 for charity.

“It promises to be a special event, stopping off at some fantastic locations with a range of celebrity guests joining us, all to raise vital funds.

“We hope you will support us in being ‘Evel’ for a good cause.”

Double decker

After leaving Wrexham Lager brewery, the first day will include stops at Glan y Gors Cerrigydrudion, Portmeirion, Anglesey Circuit before finishing at Holyhead.

The second day will see the Cymru Knievels make their way to RAF Valley before heading down to the Big Pit National Coal Museum in Blaenavon and then onto Pembrey Circuit in Llanelli.

Swansea Bus Museum is providing the group with a red double decker bus for bikers to travel around the circuit.

On Saturday, May 27, there will be a Wales V England rugby penalty kick competition at Cardiff Arms Park.

The fourth day will include visits to Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, before an awards evening at the White Lion Hotel in Bala.

Stunt event

The last day will include a penalty shoot-out at Bala Football Stadium, a trip to Rhug Estate where a stunt event will be held, before returning to the finish line in Wrexham.

The event will also pay tribute to Robbie Knievel, son of Evel Knievel, who died earlier this year.

Jessica Finnegan, Community Fundraising and Partnerships Manager at NSPCC Cymru/Wales, said: “This year’s Cymru Knievels challenge promises to be absolutely fantastic and includes some very exciting events.

“We are so grateful the group has chosen to support NSPCC Cymru/Wales, raising money which will help us continue our work keeping children safe and preventing abuse.”

