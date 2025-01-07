Cymru United kicks off 2025 with new signings and shirt reveal

A Welsh cancer charity is kicking off the new year by asking the public to take on cancer by joining its team – Cymru United.

Unveiled in a football-themed video launched today, the team is made up of people from around Wales who are connected to Cancer Research Wales.

It includes everyday heroes who raise money running half marathons, climbing mountains or organising bake sales for the Welsh cancer research charity.

Also in the Cymru United team are the volunteers who help run Cancer Research Wales’ Wales-wide network of shops from Bangor to Blackwood and Wrexham to Whitchurch.

And bringing up the rear are the brilliant minds who pioneer research and the surgeons who help to improve cancer survival rates in Wales.

Teamwork

Commenting on the launch, Cancer Research Wales Chief Executive Adam Fletcher said: “I’m very proud to launch Cymru United today and show the people of Wales that you can support Cancer Research Wales and be involved in our work in lots of different ways. This is a team where everyone plays their part in the fight against cancer.

“We want the whole of Wales to be part of Cymru United. It doesn’t matter whether you’re giving us a donation each month; if you’re a volunteer; if you’re a fundraiser – you’re all part of our team – you’re all part of Cymru United.

“So please get involved and sign up for Cymru United today by visiting cancerresearch.wales. Help us to show cancer the red card and provide hope for people affected by cancer today and the patients of tomorrow.”

The Cymru United film is moving, inspiring but light-hearted and inspired by football media which features interviews with team members including runner Vince Norris and researcher Rebekah Clarke.

Vince ran the Cardiff Half in 2024 for Cancer Research Wales with his brother – Jay, in memory of his mother, Lisa, who died aged 36 of cancer. Vince and Jay were 16 and 15 years old when she passed away.

Rebekah’s PhD is funded by Cancer Research Wales. Her current research focuses on the design, synthesis, and biological testing of drugs for acute myeloid leukaemia in the hope of better patient prognosis and more palatable treatments.

To watch the film and for more information about how to join Cymru United and support Cancer Research Wales – the Welsh cancer research charity, visit cancerresearch.wales

