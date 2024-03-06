‘Cynefin’ art project unveiled at Wrexham General Station

A new art project exploring “cynefin” – a Welsh noun which conjures a very personal sense of place – has transformed Wrexham General Station’s waiting room.

Thanks to support from the 3 Counties Connected Community Rail Partnership, the station has become a vibrant canvas, celebrating creativity and showcasing the artistic talents of the local community.

Under the guidance of local artist Sophia Leadil, participants from the Wallich and Housing Justice, alongside members of the broader Wrexham community, came together to explore the theme of “cynefin”.

The Welsh word – which has no direct equivalent in English – conjures a personal sense of belonging and familiarity to where a person was born and how they were brought up.

Through a series of pencil drawings and printing techniques the artists delved into the essence of what makes Wrexham special to them.

Some of the locations were well-know and others more modest, holding personal memories for the participants who created them.

This resulted in the creation of this community artwork for the waiting room, conveying the spirit and history of Wrexham and its people.

Josie Rayworth, Community Rail Officer for the 3 Counties Connected Community Rail Partnership said: “It’s been inspiring to see the artwork achieved by the participants from the Wallich, Housing Justice, as well as the wider members of the Wrexham community.

“The waiting room will now give a real insight for passengers that use this space about what makes Wrexham such a special place.”

One of the project participants Carl said: “I enjoyed trying new art techniques each week and it helped me learn more about places in Wrexham that I didn’t know about before. It was all very interesting and enjoyable.”

Mel Lawton, – Community Rail Strategy Lead, Transport for Wales said: “For Transport for Wales, it’s important that our stations feel like part of the community, and it’s been fantastic to see this project come to life at Wrexham General.

“It’s wonderful to see the final artwork and how it showcases what the city has to offer, and what makes Wrexham special to the people who live here.”

The unveiling of the artwork on 29th February, 2024, marked the end of weeks of artistic collaboration.

The waiting room has now been transformed into an exhibition space, where passengers and the local community can appreciate the landmarks of Wrexham.

