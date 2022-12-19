Cyngor Gwynedd clinches deal to re-route Wales Coast Path closer to the sea

The Wales Coast Path has been rerouted to move it closer to the sea following successful negotiations between Cyngor Gwynedd and a local landowner.

The new route will go through the Penrhyn Estate, Bangor, linking Porth Penrhyn with the existing path near the Aberogwen Nature Reserve.

Once complete, it will allow walkers to take in the spectacular views of Traeth Lafan and the north Wales coast on this section of the journey.

Work will start on the new route early in the new year with the path being open to the public by spring 2023. Walkers will be able to use the existing paths until then.

Rhys Roberts, Coastal Path Officer for the region, said: “It has taken a long time due to many factors including Covid holding up discussions, however it was worth all the effort.

“It’s another milestone for us in Gwynedd in our work to realign the All-Wales Coast Path closer to the coast as this latest legal agreement takes us over the 20-mile mark of newly created footpath since 2010.

“This has been achieved by working in partnership with landowners who should be highly praised for the success of the project.

“The new path will be a great acquisition for locals and tourists alike, and will contribute positively to the footpath network in Bangor and surrounding areas.”

Success

Councillor Dafydd Meurig, Cyngor Gwynedd’s Cabinet Member for the Environment, added: “This is a timely success as the Wales Coast Path is celebrating 10 years since officially opening back in May 2012, and there are many celebrations throughout the year to mark the event.

“This latest section to be re-routed will be welcomed by all.”

Listed building consent has been obtained to take down a section of the grade 2 listed estate wall of Penrhyn to install pedestrian gates at each end of the estate. The path will then follow the Coast through the woodland and open fields.

Rhys Roberts added: “I can also confirm that we are already moving on and working on the next sections to be developed and would like to thank Welsh Government for their continued support for the Wales Coast Path.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

