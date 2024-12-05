Cyngor Gwynedd elects first female Leader

Councillor Nia Jeffreys has been elected as the new Leader of Cyngor Gwyned following today’s meeting of the full council (5 December).

Councillor Jeffreys has been Deputy Leader since 2022 and a Cabinet Member since May 2018. She was first elected to represent the Porthmadog (East) Ward 2017.

Ms Jeffreys succeeds Councillor Dyfrig Siencyn as Leader after he stepped down from the role in October. Mr Siencyn resigned after becoming embroiled in a row after refusing to apologise to the victims of a paedophile head teacher.

Four members of the council’s cabinet subsequently quit after he refused to apologise to the victims of paedophile head teacher Neil Foden during an interview with S4C.

He had been council leader for seven years before resigning.

Privilege

Following her election, Councillor Jeffreys said: “It is a privilege to be elected Leader of Cyngor Gwynedd, and I am very proud to be the first woman to hold the position.

“Public services are very close to my heart. As someone who grew up in a council house, received free school meals and benefited from a full grant to go to university, I know from personal experience the impact that these valuable services can have on people’s lives.

“Over the years, vital local services have suffered crushing cuts due to a series of draconian financial settlements from the Government.

“I have seen first-hand the impact this has on individuals, families and communities across the county. As the new Leader, my priority is to fight for these public services so that future generations can benefit in the same way as people like me.

“One of the projects I am most proud of during my time with Cyngor Gwynedd is our proactive work to help local people and communities cope with the cost-of-living crisis. With more uncertainty ahead – food and energy costs continuing to rise and demand for public services increasing – I will continue to do everything possible within this role to ensure the best for the people of our county.

Welsh Language

She added: “I am also passionate about the Welsh language and proud to have come back to Gwynedd to raise my children, so that they could enjoy the same Welsh environment as I did growing up.

“I am determined to ensure that the Welsh language continues to thrive in our communities and to make that sure individuals, businesses and organisations have every opportunity to use their Welsh.

“I look forward to working with my fellow elected members and Council staff to build on the solid foundations we have. Everyone has a contribution to make, and we will do our utmost to ensure that the Council’s work benefits all Gwynedd residents.”

Councillor Jeffreys has previously worked for Natural Resources Wales, Asthma UK Cymru, BT, and the equality charity Chwarae Teg. She began her career as a political researcher in Westminster.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

