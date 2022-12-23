Cyngor Gwynedd’s Trading Standards Unit seizes over £30,000 of illegal tobacco products

Cyngor Gwynedd’s Trading Standards Unit have seized large quantities of illegal tobacco products after carrying out coordinated raids on retail premises in the Caernarfon and Bangor areas.

As a result of the raids, which were supported by North Wales Police, products seized and removed from sale included cigarettes, hand rolling tobacco, and a large quantity of non-compliant, disposable nicotine inhaling products.

The total retail value of the seizures is estimated to be in excess of £32,000

A detection-dog team used during the operation also discovered illegal cigarettes stored in concealed locations within the shops.

The owners of the businesses will now be investigated by Trading Standards and, where appropriate, formal action will be taken.

Dangerous

Councillor Dafydd Meurig, Cyngor Gwynedd Cabinet Member for Environment said: “This is a large haul from our officers and is an important example of partnership working between Trading Standards and North Wales Police.

“The sale of dangerous and illegal tobacco products will not be tolerated here in Gwynedd.

“Smokers are putting their lives at an even greater risk smoking illicit tobacco products due to the many additional ingredients that can be found in them.

“We hope this serves as a stark reminder that we will not sit back whilst the public are being put at risk. We will continue to find and destroy any illegal tobacco products we find, and we will also push for large fines for those involved in the sale of these products.”

The council is urging anyone who has information about the selling or storing of illicit tobacco to report it confidence either by telephone on 01766 771000 or e-mail: safmas@gwynedd.llyw.cymru”

