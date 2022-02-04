Dad angry that Welsh speaking school is better than his children’s English school
Richard Evans, local democracy reporter
An angry dad has slammed Denbighshire council by claiming that Welsh-speaking pupils enjoy better school facilities than English-speaking children on the other side of a playground fence.
Rhos Street School and the Welsh-speaking Ysgol Pen Barras in Ruthin are built on the same site on Ffordd Glasdir, but the children are kept apart at break-time.
Both schools opened four years ago costing around £11.2m.
Dad Chris Calvert has a six-year-old son and a three-year-old daughter attending Rhos Street, but says the Welsh-speaking school is better equipped.
While children at Ysgol Pen Barras have a new playground and climbing frame, HGV driver Mr Calvert claims Rhos Street School is built on a flood plain.
The Rhos Street site has now been improved with a slide and playground, but the 45-year-old dad said that is at risk due to the constant floods.
“From the minute the school opened, from the first time I attended to pick my children up, I couldn’t believe the disparity between the two sites, especially the outside play areas,” he said.
“One school has a huge state-of-the-art play area full of brand-new equipment, whereas Rhos Street School is built on a flood plain.
“The new play area should have a natural fall of 20mm per square metre to meet British standards. I don’t think there is a fall of even 8mm there for water to drain. There is not a sufficient slope to allow water to drain.
“Ysgol Pen Barras has got all sorts of outbuildings, play areas, climbing frames – I’m led to believe that was funded by the PTA. We’ve just built a play area, but that’s all we’ve got.
“Everyone I speak to, including the other parents, are in shock from the disparity between the two sites. It’s segregation. The schools are divided by steel fences. The children at Rhos Street are being short-changed massively here.”
‘Nothing but issues’
Mr Calvert says he has complained multiple times to Denbighshire council without the issue being fixed.
In recent weeks, the school’s PTA has installed new play equipment in Rhos Street School playground.
But Mr Calvert fears the money may have been wasted if the ground continues to flood and the tarmac has to be relaid.
“It’s an absolute shambles,” he said. “I’ve spoken to teachers who have said they have had nothing but issues since this school opened.”
A spokesperson for Denbighshire council said: “Following representations, the council installed an additional hardstanding play area for Rhos Street School over the summer of 2021.
“Part of the yard has seen puddles developing which are slow to disperse, and we have been working with contractors to seek a solution to the issue to ensure the yard can be fully used by pupils at the school.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
A few solutions for this ‘angry dad’ – (1) encourage your children to speak Welsh, they do live in Wales after all, if not too proficient yourself, there would be plenty of classes for you too, (2) encourage the PTA of Rhos Street School to replicate that of Ysgol Pen Barras, & (3) learn what the word ‘segregation’ actually means…
Very true
Well said
If he’s not happy cross the border into England no English schools in wales 🏴 he is probably a incomer all schools in wales 🏴 must welsh
I think the key words here are ‘funded by the PTA’.
It’s a disgrace that schools don’t have enough funding, but perhaps there is simply more community spirit among the parents of Ysgol Pen Barras. I doubt they have deeper pockets. Maybe there is something else that unites them?
Rhuthun…..not Ruthin
Relaid, not relayed.
and it’s a 20mm fall for the water, not a 20 ml….
Come on Nation Cymru.
As others have said PTA funded. Secondly why nor send your young child to Ysgol Pen Baras. The name alone should make you realise how good it is and obviously parents who care deeply about their children. What’s not to like. Go on you know it makes sense. Be brave.
That’s a misleading headline. He’s not saying it’s a better school, he’s saying they have better facilities. Not the same thing
So he deprives his children of being bilingual and all the benefits that come with that AND of having a better play area during their breaks, due to a more active and able PTA because…
I’d simply move my kids to the other school rather than complain about the situation I actively chose to put and keep them in for no defensible reason.
Or, he could join the PTA and lead the same level of fundraising etc. and solve maybe two of the three disadvantages he chose to give his kids. Weird misdirected anger. Needs a mirror.
Spot on.