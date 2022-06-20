Dafydd Iwan among the performers as more details released about Wrexham’s march for independence

Dafydd Iwan will be among the performers as organisers AUOBCymru released more information regarding next week’s March for Independence in Wrexham.

The march will be part of a full weekend of activities organised around the march on 2 June by volunteers from Indy Fest Wrecsam.

The march itself will start at 12pm at Llwyn Isaf, Wrexham. All those attending have been encouraged to meet from 10.30am and to bring flags, banners, drums and instruments.

Following the march there will be a rally with speakers and music, with a stage and screens organised.

Joining Dafydd Iwan will be Pol Wong from IndyFest Wrexham, poet and activist Evrah Rose, comedian and broadcaster Tudur Owen, Wrexham County Councillor Carrie Harper and Archdruid Myrddin ap Dafydd. More names will be released in the run up to the day, the organisers said.

An ‘Indy Market’ is also being organised to coincide with the march, with over 20 stalls offering local food, drink and produce, and including Indy Wales merchandise. The market will be at Queen’s Square, Wrexham, from 9.30am to 4pm on Saturday 2 July.

In addition to the march, rally and market, Wrexham will also be hosting some indy gigs at Saith Seren on both Friday and Saturday nights, with Bryn Fôn headlining on the eve of the march.

‘Support’

The March for Independence in Wrexham on 2 July is being organised in partnership between AUOBCymru, Indy Fest Wrexham and YesCymru.

A spokesperson on behalf of AUOBCymru, said: “The AUOBCymru marches for independence in 2019 were a huge success with thousands attending in Cardiff, Caernarfon and Merthyr.

“There is something special about coming together to march and people are desperate for the chance to come together once again.

“The group of volunteers at Indy Fest Wrecsam, who’ve organised a whole weekend packed with events, have done an amazing job in difficult circumstances due to the pandemic with an ‘Indy Market’ and the gigs organised to coincide with the march and rally.

“We are also grateful for the financial support offered by YesCymru, as well as to everyone who has donated to our fundraiser. We hope that people from every part of Wales will head to Wrexham on 2 July and that the March for Independence in Wrexham will be the best yet!”

Those who wish to contribute to the fundraiser towards the costs of the march can do so here.

