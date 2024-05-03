Dafydd Llewelyn re-elected as Police and Crime Commissioner for Dyfed-Powys

Bruce Sinclair, local democracy reporter

Plaid Cymru’s Dafydd Llewelyn has been re-elected as Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Dyfed-Powys, telling an audience in Llandysul it was “an honour and a privilege” to again hold the post.

Mr Llewelyn was first elected as the PCC for Dyfed-Powys Police in 2016.

The Dyfed-Powys force area covers the counties of Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Powys.

Overall votes cast were were:

Dafydd Llewelyn (Plaid Cymru), 31,323

Ian Harrison (Conservatives), 19,134

Philippa Thompson (Labour), 18,353

Justin Griffiths (Liberal Democrats), 7,719

At the Ceredigion count Mr Llewelyn thanked the returning officer and staff for “working tirelessly,” adding: “Being the Police and Crime Commissioner in an area I’ve grown up in and worked all my life is quite an honour and a privilege, and I’m looking forward to serving a further four year term in office for Dyfed-Powys.”

Ceredigion

The breakdown of voting in Ceredigion results was: 7,146; 1,971; 1,716; and 1,307 respectively, with a 21.7 per cent turnout.

In Pembrokeshire Labour’s Philippa Thompson secured a majority of votes with 5,386, with Mr Harrison second on 5,168, Mr Llewelyn third on 4,643, and Mr Griffiths fourth on 1,209.

Carmarthenshire saw Mr Llewelyn lead, with 14,739 votes, followed by Labour on 7,395, conservative 5,430, and Liberal Democrats 2,037.

In Powys Mr Harrison topped the voting with 6,565, Mr Llewelyn finished in second place with 4,795,

Philippa Thompson had 3,856 and Justin Griffiths 3,172.

The commissioner has the power to hire and fire the chief constable and is responsible for overseeing Dyfed-Powys police and, with the chief constable, setting the policing priorities for the area.

‘Resounding victory’

Welcoming Mr Llewelyn’s re-election, Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth MS said: “I’d like to extend my congratulations to Plaid Cymru’s Dafydd Llewelyn who has been re-elected as Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner with a huge majority.

“His resounding victory speaks volumes about his strong track record as a local champion who has fought tirelessly on behalf of the communities he represents. It is a true reflection of the trust people have placed in him and of the respect he commands in his role.

“Despite trying to manipulate the result by changing the voting system, the Conservatives have been roundly defeated. As the result in Dyfed Powys shows an electorate that isn’t enthused by Keir Starmer and are increasingly astonished by revelations about Vaughan Gething’s donations.

“I thank all our candidates. A strong showing of support for Plaid Cymru across Wales shows the appetite for a party that will truly stand up for our communities.

