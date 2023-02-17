Daily Mail resorts to ‘Principality’ jibe and calls Welsh devolution ‘unmitigated disaster’
A Daily Mail journalist has launched a scathing attack on Wales describing the nation’s devolved power as “an unmitigated disaster”.
Columnist Stephen Glover blasted Wales’s FM for his plans to scrap major road projects branding him ‘Corbynista First Minister Mark Drakeford’ and labelling Wales as ‘the Socialist Republic of Wales.’
Sadiq Khan was also in the firing line with Glover hitting out at both the London Mayor and Mark Drakeford accusing them both of waging a “war on motorists”.
The accusation was in reference to Khan’s controversial plans to extend low emission zones to all 33 boroughs of Greater London.
In the article entitled ‘If only we had a Government with the power to take on the anti-car zealots making money out of punishing motorists’, Glover criticised Wales’s roads.
The article said: “Please note that Wales has an abysmal road network. Try driving from Anglesey to Cardiff.”
Glover added: “A moratorium on road building will inevitably hold the country back, but what does Mark Drakeford care?”
Glover praised the UK Conservative Government for not being “hellbent” on punishing motorist in the way that “Khan and Drakeford evidently are”.
“Amok”
He went on to describe Wales as a “Principality” and “one of the poorest regions in the United Kingdom in desperate need of economic development.”
Glover sympathised with the UK ‘elected’ Government “that feels responsible for all its citizens but lost much of its power through devolution allowing “local potentates to run amok”.
Journalist Glover ended his anti-devolution rant saying: “Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we had a robust and judicious government of the United Kingdom, as once we did, which didn’t allow councils to persecute motorists or carve cities into zones or suspend all road building? Dream on.”
It’s not the first time the opinion columnist has opted to tear apart Wales’s devolved power – back in 2021 he referred to First Minister Mark Drakeford as “Wales’s tinpot Jeremy Corbyn” in a rant against Welsh Covid rules.
Welsh and Scottish devolution has indeed been an ‘unmitigated disaster’ for Westminster, Unionists and the freak press. It keeps on showing that there is another way other than THEIR way and they hate that which is why so many column inches are devoted to bashing it. It’s all they can do when they have lost control and the plot.
We want to be rid of the y/joke of England.England always takes and rarely gives
When the Telegraph takes a dump – The Daily Mail likes to roll around in it, just like a dog
Yes. A turd can’t be polished, so it rolls it’s self in glitter.
Well no one can argue with that.
Agreed, but they are being very disingenuous to blame it on devolution instead of the Welsh Labour Government. It actually gets Labour off the hook.
They had three hundred years where they could have increased economic development in Wales, We have had 25! We all know who’s at fault for the state Wales is in.
Agree with you Riki. It will take three hundred years to right their wrongs here. Apart from rob us of our minerals and ores what good have they done? Sod all!!
Indeed, along with the damage done, and resources stolen, it seems the mechanics of The Senedd were purposefully set up to fail in order to get the people of Wales to run back to Westminster at the first sign of difficulty. Sooner we realise the game we are forced to play the better
Those dammed mountains get in the way and you have to go round them and many bridges are beyond their use by date and should become treasures in situ. (Rail Track take them seriously but just don’t give them a concrete mixer). Talking of bridges, did anybody else count how many times Lee Waters looked lost for words, except that he used the word hope so many times I lost count and hope… We must not be ashamed that Cymru cannot be traversed at a mile and a half a minute. That is not the kind of place this geological… Read more »
Lol you’ll be lucky to traverse Cymru at a mile and a half an hour once you have to use the sustainable travel modes of walking and cycling!!
One person’s opinion. One sad writer who is as significant as a bubble in a cesspool.
The fascist degerates are at I again: the hatred of anything not English.Keep supporting paedophili , and illegal greed of TORIES!
There are many Welsh people who think devolution is a disaster, but are afraid to speak out because of the response. And they are not Unionists! Devolution has been a disaster for the Welsh language and has declined since 2001. The Welsh government has been throwing crumbs for the language survival. And that is just one example of failure.
Disaster or not, you and many others still fail to see the most important factor. It’s for us to fail, or make mistakes! It’s our Country! It’s not for someone else to tell us what to do or indeed do it for us. It’s hypocritical If Ukraine is entitled to sovereignty, but two far older countries like Scotland and Wales aren’t
But the blame should not be put on devolution but should be put on the Welsh Labour Government. The idea that somehow London knows best on Welsh specific matters, especially the Welsh language is ludicrous and insulting. What the people of Wales need to do is vote Labour out. But when the media shift the blame onto devolution then Welsh Labour get away with it.
The journey from Anglesey to Cardiff is absolutely beautiful, enjoyable and definitely worth doing.
Wales has an abysmal road network because of a colonialist extractive economy. The Daily Mail probably only wants better roads to open up Playground Wales to its readers. Probably opposes a tourism tax too, as the conquerors thinks it’s their playground.
The columnist is correct! Wales will never be progressive with politicians who gain votes by claiming to rectify some ill or other; I.e. grievance politicians. As for transport infrastructure, it is a joke. Industry will not locate anywhere west of the Severn Bridge because of the delays at the Newport Tunnels. Labour and Plaid have absolutely no idea how to run a country.
As soon as it the article mentioned Cymru as a principality you realise what the tory supporting rag was getting at I agree develoution is not working as we would like it too but a total break from the disunited kingdom would be far better for us hundreds of years being ruled from london did not work for us and centuries of neglect will take a long time to repair i would say look at the state of little england under the tories
Wales hasn’t been a Principality since 1542, and only included mid and north Wales. If England and Scotland are countries then by the same logic so is Wales. Unfortunately the English right wing media are too wilfully ignorant too understand this, and sadly many Welsh people will buy into this. I think we know our country better than anyone else does.. As for devolution being an unmitigated disaster, this is also misleading, and very damaging for Welsh democracy. The problem with Wales is not devolution, the problem is with the Welsh Labour Government, and what Wales needs to do is… Read more »
The comments about the war against the motorist is correct.
I voted for devolution with my heart,I should have consulted my head.
Devolution has unfortunately proved to be an unmitigated disaster as there is not an alternative to the Labour due to its strength in the workshy communities of south Wales. Plaid have no credible polices other than supporting Labour. Both parties are intent on ruining the rural communities, and erecting barriers to successful commerce.
I suspect that the Labour party would prefer everybody to be out of work and without viable transport. Communist Russia is their blueprint.
While cutting the much needed road and bridge program to pay for more buses that young Lee can play with – the silly and overpriced Mail seems to be derermined in its aim to have us west anglians put in our place asp ie England 🏴…