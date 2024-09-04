Dame Priti Patel eliminated in first round of Conservative leadership contest

Robert Jenrick has emerged as the frontrunner among Tory MPs to take over the leadership of the party as former home secretary Dame Priti Patel was eliminated from the contest.

Former immigration minister Mr Jenrick picked up 28 votes in the first ballot of MPs, with bookmakers’ favourite Kemi Badenoch in second place on 22.

Shadow home secretary James Cleverly was one vote behind on 21, shadow security minister Tom Tugendhat on 17 and shadow work and pensions secretary Mel Stride on 16.

Dame Priti picked up just 14 votes and so was knocked out at the first stage of the race to replace Rishi Sunak.

Kemi Badenoch claimed the result of the first round of voting, in which she came in second, showed there was “huge support” for her campaign.

“Thank you to every one of my colleagues who voted for me. This, coupled with all the independent members polls, show that there is huge support for @renewal2030,” she posted on X.

“It’s time to deal with hard truths today, rather than big problems tomorrow.

“I look forward to making the case for renewal around the country, with colleagues and members.”

Privilege

Tom Tugendhat said it was a “privilege” to have made it through the first round of voting in the Tory leadership contest and paid tribute to eliminated candidate Dame Priti Patel.

The shadow security minister said: “It is a privilege to have the support of my Parliamentary colleagues and to have made it through to the next round of the leadership contest.

“To my friend Priti, you have always faithfully served this party, care deeply about its future, and I’m sure you will continue to play a key role in it.

“Mel, James, Kemi and Robert are all friends and good Conservatives. However, only I can deliver the Conservative revolution that our party and our nation need.

“I will lead in opposition as I would as prime minister, by serving the British people, leading with conviction, and acting to make our nation better. That is my promise, and I always deliver on my promises.”

Another round of voting will take place next week before the final four take their campaigns to the Tory conference starting on September 29.

After that, MPs will carry out further rounds of voting to select two final candidates for the party’s grassroots to choose between, with the result of the members’ ballot announced on November 2.

