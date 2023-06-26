Dame Shirley Bassey visits Royal Mint to see coin created in her honour

Dame Shirley Bassey was invited to the Royal Mint to strike one of the first in a limited-edition series of coins created in her honour.

The design features the name and silhouette of the Big Spender singer striking her famous arms-outstretched pose.

It is embossed with the names of her three James Bond theme tunes – Diamonds Are Forever, Moonraker and Goldfinger – and pays tribute to the performer’s Welsh roots through a small depiction of the Welsh dragon.

Dame Shirley said: “My collaboration with The Royal Mint is an incredibly exciting moment for me.

“It’s thrilling to know that my silhouette, and the Welsh Dragon, will be featured on my very own coin, and to be the first female included within the Music Legends collection is an absolute honour.”

Music icons

The collectible coin is the sixth in The Royal Mint’s Music Legends series, which honours music icons including Queen, Sir Elton John, David Bowie, The Who and The Rolling Stones.

According to the manufacturer, the design used the latest technology, including a laser that cuts layers of metal less than 1/200th the width of a human hair, to create a “stardust style effect” in a “special nod” to Dame Shirley’s career on stage.

The coin will be released in a range of colours and denominations, with the most valuable – a two-ounce £200 gold coin – carrying a recommended retail price of £5,305.

Rebecca Morgan, director of collector services, said: “As The Royal Mint continues its popular Music Legends coin series, we are honoured to dedicate the next coin in the collection to celebrate the vibrant and glamourous career of Dame Shirley Bassey.

“It was a privilege to have Shirley Bassey visit The Royal Mint in Llantrisant to strike one of the first coins and meet the team of makers that have created this wonderful design.

“Our Music Legends series is engaging new generations of coin collectors, and we hope this design will become a cherished part of any fans memorabilia.”

