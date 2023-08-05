Danger to life warning as Storm Antoni hits parts of Wales

A danger to life warning has been issued as Storm Antoni hits parts of the UK, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

Falling trees, riptides and inadequate building structures are some of the dangers people should look out for on Saturday during the amber wind warning, the Met Office said.

The amber warning, which indicates flying debris is possible and could lead to injuries or danger to life, is in place for southwestern areas of both Wales and England until 7pm.

Meanwhile a yellow warning for “unseasonably windy weather” is in place for southern parts of the UK until 8pm.

An amber warning means there is an increased likelihood of impacts from severe weather and people should consider changing plans and taking action to protect themselves and their property.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said the storm, which is the first to be named by the Met Office this season, could see winds of up to 70mph on the coast and 60mph inland.

Irish sea

He said: “Storm Antoni is now tracking east into the Irish Sea and will continue to move east across England and Wales.

“With it being the holiday season and it being a Saturday there will be plenty of local events going on, (Storm Antoni) wouldn’t necessarily bring the same level of impact if it was in the winter.

“For August this is very unusual. Effectively the trees are in full leaf so are more susceptible to strong winds.

“Building structures, trees and temporary structures such as marquees may not well be too adequate.

“Beach debris could be thrown from waves onto coastal roads, there’s a risk of dangerous tides, riptides and power cuts.

“Most travel disruption will be from (fallen) trees and branches.”

Areas within the yellow thunderstorm warning could see 15 to 25mm of rain in under an hour and 30 to 40mm in two to three hours.

Saturday will also feel “unseasonably chilly” with some areas not rising above 15C, and highs of 19 or 20C on the south coast, Mr Morgan added.

But Sunday is set to be brighter and less windy with no weather warnings in place, with temperatures up to 22C in the south.

