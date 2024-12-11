Dangerous paedophile caught in online sting operation

A 58-year-old man from Penarth who thought he was arranging to meet a child for sex has been jailed after being caught in a paedophile sting operation.

David Parton began online grooming who he believed to be a child under the age of 13 in September this year.

During this time, he incited the child to engage in penetrative sexual activity.

As the communication developed, he became intent on using spanking implements on them whilst also discussing the use of condoms.

‘Dangerous’

The investigation was carried out by Tarian, the Regional Organised Crime Unit for south Wales which identified Parton as a danger to children.

On October 11, Parton travelled to meet what he thought was a child – but he was immediately arrested after being met with detectives and officers from South Wales Police.

Officers searched his vehicle and found lubricant, condoms and sildenafil which is commonly sold under the brand name Viagra.

The search also revealed a whip, hairbrush, and belt which the defendant had referred to as using on the child.

Detective Constable Isaac Gott from Tarian said: “It was clear he intended to sexually abuse this child with penetrative sexual activity.”

Offences

Parton appeared in Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday (December 11) where was charged with several child sex offences including attempting to arrange or facilitate the commission of a child sex offence, an adult attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

He was jailed for six years and will then have to serve a further four years on license as he has been classed as a dangerous offender bringing the total sentence to 10 years.

He also has a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be classed as a sex offender for life.

Detective Constable Isaac Gott said: “As a result of the complex and thorough investigation by detectives from Tarian, Parton had little option but to enter his guilty plea to the charges placed before him

“David Parton is one of the most dangerous offenders I have come across. He is a man who poses an extreme risk to children.

“As a result of the swift and precise investigation by Tarian, Parton was charged the same day as his arrest and remanded to Court.

“He is now behind bars where he can no longer pose a risk to children. I hope that this serves as a warning to anyone who is intent on abusing children. We will use every available resource to find you and ensure you have your day in court.

“Tackling online child sexual exploitation is a national priority for law enforcement and we are pursuing more offenders and safeguarding more children than ever before.”

