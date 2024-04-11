‘Dangerous predator’ deceived and sexually assaulted teenage girl

A “dangerous predator” who deceived and sexually assaulted a teenage girl has been jailed.

Roger Steele of Washington Street, Kidderminster, was sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court on Wednesday (April 10) after being convicted of sexual assault.

The 49-year-old was sent to prison for eight years and was made the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

The incident happened sometime between 2007 and 2008 but reported by the victim in December 2021.

Steele had approached the victim in Rhyl and as she knew him, he drove her to his home, where she believed she was meeting somebody else.

When she arrived, nobody else was at the house.

Within 15 minutes, Steele sexually assaulted the victim.

Escape

As she tried to get away, he pushed her to the floor and pinned her down, before attempting to pull down her trousers as well as his own.

She successful fought him off and escaped, but Steele threatened her with violence if she told anyone what had happened.

It was when she discovered Steele had been convicted for another offence, she felt safe enough to report the incident.

Steele was also handed an indefinite restraining order prohibiting him from contacting the victim.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Ray Elliott said: “Steele is a dangerous predator who preyed on a young vulnerable child and their vulnerabilities for his own sexual gratification.

“He used threats of violence and fear to intimidate his victim into not reporting for many years.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to applaud the bravery of the victim in coming forward after so many years of suffering in silence.

“I hope this encourages other victims and gives them confidence that North Wales Police will endeavour to investigate and bring offenders to justice and protect the most vulnerable in our societies.”

Operation Unite is North Wales Police’s response to tackling violence against women and girls.

More information is available here.

