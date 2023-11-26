Darren Millar selected as Tory general election candidate for Clwyd North

Darren Millar has been selected as the Conservative Party candidate for Clwyd North at the next general election.

The new Clwyd North constituency will come into existence at the next election and incorporates parts of the current Clwyd West, Clwyd South and Vale of Clwyd, and Delyn constituencies.

Member of the Senedd

Mr Millar has served as the Member of the Senedd for Clwyd West since 2007 and was re-elected in the 2011, 2016, and 2021 elections.

He is a former Shadow Minister for the Environment and Planning, a former Shadow Minister for Communities and Local Government and also a former Shadow Minister for Economy and Transport.

Mr Millar resigned from his frontbench role as chief whip in January 2021 for an alleged breach of Covid-19 regulations but was subsequently cleared of any wrongdoing.

Commenting on his selection on X (formerly Twitter) Mr Millar said: “I am delighted to have been selected as the Welsh Conservative candidate for Clwyd North at the next general election.

“Having been a Member of the Senedd for the past 16 years I have seen firsthand the damage that a Labour Government in Wales has inflicted on our NHS, education system and the economy so I will do everything I can to prevent Sir Keir Starmer getting the keys to Number 10.

“I look forward to the campaign and will continue to work hard to represent my constituents in the Welsh Parliament.”

Last month, Gill German, the deputy leader of Denbighshire Council, was selected as the Labour Party candidate for the constituency at the next general election.

The former teacher was first elected as a county councillor last year.

