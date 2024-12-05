Darren Millar set to become new leader of the Senedd Tories

Darren Millar looks set to become the new leader of the Welsh Conservative Senedd group after all of his colleagues publicly backed his bid for the top spot.

Nominations for those looking to join the race close on Thursday evening (December 5).

No other Conservative MSs have throw their hat into the ring.

As Millar is the only candidate, he will automatically become the next leader of the Senedd Tories.

Chief whip

The Vale of Clwyd MS – who is also chief whip – has been endorsed by all 15 of his colleagues.

His supporters say he is the best person to unite the group ahead of what will be a tricky Senedd election for the party.

Evans – who formed part of the rebellion who brought down Andrew RT Davies this week – said Millar had the “drive, experience and vision” unite the group.

Giffard says that despite being approached to run as leader himself – he feels the chief whip is the “best person” to take the group through what will be a tough Senedd election.

‘Drive’

The contest was triggered on Tuesday after the outgoing leader, Andrew RT Davies, resigned from his position.

The South Wales Central MS had been cornered by seven members of his shadow cabinet who had become uneasy about the direction the group was being led.

Davies’ critics have accused him of leading the Welsh Tories into culture-war-focussed politics, including when over the summer he said children should not be forced to eat halal meat in schools.

Criticism for his social media use has also been widespread, including one occasion when he asked constituents if they wanted to see the Senedd abolished.

Rebellion

The farmer come politician claimed the rebellion – which has been dubbed the “musli mutiny” – had been brewing since April.

Tom Giffard, James Evans, Altaf Hussain, Natasha Asghar, Peter Fox, Sam Rowlands and Sam Kurtz all voted against their leader.

Although he survived a vote of confidence, Davies resigned just a few short hours later saying his position had become untenable.

It’s is understood that some MSs had threatened to resign if he didn’t stand down.

Reform

A Welsh Conservative source said that all leaders have a “shelf life” and that Davies’ removal was the “right decision” for the future of the party.

The outgoing leader ruled out joining Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, which is hoping to win seats across Wales in the next Senedd poll in 2026.

Millar was one of 9 MSs to back Andrew RT Davies in the confidence vote.

He is currently serving his fourth term in the Senedd having been elected in 2007.

During his time as an MS, he has held various shadow ministerial positions including health, education, local government and international affairs.

The committed Christian currently chairs the Senedd’s Cross Party Group on Faith and the Cross Party Group on the Armed Forces and Cadets both of which he is a founding member.

