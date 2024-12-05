Darren Millar set to become new leader of the Senedd Tories
Darren Millar looks set to become the new leader of the Welsh Conservative Senedd group after all of his colleagues publicly backed his bid for the top spot.
Nominations for those looking to join the race close on Thursday evening (December 5).
No other Conservative MSs have throw their hat into the ring.
As Millar is the only candidate, he will automatically become the next leader of the Senedd Tories.
Chief whip
The Vale of Clwyd MS – who is also chief whip – has been endorsed by all 15 of his colleagues.
His supporters say he is the best person to unite the group ahead of what will be a tricky Senedd election for the party.
Evans – who formed part of the rebellion who brought down Andrew RT Davies this week – said Millar had the “drive, experience and vision” unite the group.
Giffard says that despite being approached to run as leader himself – he feels the chief whip is the “best person” to take the group through what will be a tough Senedd election.
‘Drive’
The contest was triggered on Tuesday after the outgoing leader, Andrew RT Davies, resigned from his position.
The South Wales Central MS had been cornered by seven members of his shadow cabinet who had become uneasy about the direction the group was being led.
Davies’ critics have accused him of leading the Welsh Tories into culture-war-focussed politics, including when over the summer he said children should not be forced to eat halal meat in schools.
Criticism for his social media use has also been widespread, including one occasion when he asked constituents if they wanted to see the Senedd abolished.
Rebellion
The farmer come politician claimed the rebellion – which has been dubbed the “musli mutiny” – had been brewing since April.
Tom Giffard, James Evans, Altaf Hussain, Natasha Asghar, Peter Fox, Sam Rowlands and Sam Kurtz all voted against their leader.
Although he survived a vote of confidence, Davies resigned just a few short hours later saying his position had become untenable.
It’s is understood that some MSs had threatened to resign if he didn’t stand down.
Reform
A Welsh Conservative source said that all leaders have a “shelf life” and that Davies’ removal was the “right decision” for the future of the party.
The outgoing leader ruled out joining Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, which is hoping to win seats across Wales in the next Senedd poll in 2026.
Millar was one of 9 MSs to back Andrew RT Davies in the confidence vote.
He is currently serving his fourth term in the Senedd having been elected in 2007.
During his time as an MS, he has held various shadow ministerial positions including health, education, local government and international affairs.
The committed Christian currently chairs the Senedd’s Cross Party Group on Faith and the Cross Party Group on the Armed Forces and Cadets both of which he is a founding member.
Will he bring his church with him to the Senedd ? We are a secular society…
Tell that to Starmer: he’s on board with blasphemy laws.
I prefer to think of him as the UK’s ‘The Fly’, only his chamber was a phone box, therefor Clark (of) Kent, the ‘of’ to reflect his hardly concealed ‘starboard weather helm’ if your neurons can stretch that far…
Just how many masters do these people serve I wonder !
Sorry Mab but I find your inability to respond without throwing insults around rather immature, so I’ll respectfully decline to engage until such time as you develop into adulthood.
I can tell you though, as a parting gift, that ‘hardly concealed’ (sic) should have an apostrophe: you might want to get yourself a copy of Eats Shoots & Leaves.
Adrian, I am disappointed, I thought you had the inside track on the Lagos Swashbuckler…
I thought that was a cookbook, the two Trusses in a Venn, many thanks Adie…
When is he enacting the laws.
Well, obviously I don’t know any more than you do. He seemed amenable in the commons last week though, and they already apply through the back door: Batley, Wakefield for example. I’ll let you know if I find out more.
No law change then.
The Parish Council…
All around the world Fundamentals are taking the Planet to the brink…the chosen few, to hell with them…
Time will tell. Popcorn put away in the hope it is not needed. Top tips, don’t be ARTD mk2 and avoid gbeebies (thought you were on a decent roll then you popped up on their conspiracy channel), drop the anti 20 as it stands (you end up getting pictures with far right agitators even by accident). Distance from Kemi (not good at PMQ yesterday and she is more of an ARTD and probably out by next GE). Avoid twitter as much as possible, dont go past absolute necessary platitudes for 47, farage will never be your friend. And hold the… Read more »
Badenoch’s nothing to worry about for you guys: she’s not what she pretends to be, and the Tories will still likely be an irrelevance in 2029. Reform – now that’s another matter: I’d keep that popcorn sealed & fresh as 2025’s going to be a rough ride for Labour.
Tell us more Adrian…who is she, I know how she got here and where her young mind was forged but I’m curious to hear your tale…
Reform? Ah, the party whose owner supports a multiple felon and sex abuser (adjudicated and self proclaimed), who is also having issues with his staff picks because of serious accusations of a sexual nature coming to light and photographed many times with Prince Andy’s chum, the same Reform with an MP that is convicted of abuse on a woman and when questioned about it the owner of this party ran away from the interview. Lorra pegs in that party.
Time will tell. Always the X that counts.
“Committed Christian” who was found to be following a porn star on twitter – but it was an accident, of course! Master of disguise!
‘Research’ maybe?
Clearly a man who sees the Senedd as a mere stepping stone to Westminster. His failed bid to be the MP for the Clywd North constituency earlier this year is evidence of his distain for the Senedd. Why are we giving people like Millar a platform to systematically undermine Cymru and its Government?
Stratocracy and Theocracy Venn Diagram is brought to mind reading that last sentence…
Explain ‘Committed’…
Sunak used ‘Proud’ to separate himself from common Hindus…
Give me the Sally Army…
How many Religionists are there in the Senedd, beginning with the daughter of the Manse…
So many layers of influence in the Senedd, I hope there is a humanist or two in that building down on Desolation Bay, for they are a dying breed…
Like the overwhelming majority in the Senedd absolutely no experience of even working for a living in a real/relevant job and only been a councillor and AM ever…..