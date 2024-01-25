Darts champ Gerwyn Price targets new chip shop in home village

Nicholas Owen Local Democracy Reporter

Professional darts player Gerwyn Price has applied for planning permission to open a fish and chip shop in his home village.

The Iceman is hoping to convert Markham Pharmacy, in Abernant Road, Markham into a new takeaway.

If Caerphilly Council planners grant permission, he will also have the roof raised to install a staff room on the first floor.

Champion

Former Rugby player, Gerwyn, has quickly established himself as one of the world’s top darts players, after turning professional in 2014.

He progressed through PDC Qualifying School at the first time of asking and claimed some impressive scalps in his debut season.

His explosive on-stage demeanour and unquestionable natural talent has seen him earn place in the Premier League and World Series events in 2018, 2019, 2020,2021,2022.

Gerwyn has now climbed to world number 5 and is the first ever welsh PDC world champion.

The proposed takeaway could create one full-time and four part-time jobs, planning documents show.

The council’s environmental health department has noted the premises is in a “mixed use area including residential”, and has therefore recommended the business should not open outside the hours of 9am-9pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am-8pm on Sunday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

