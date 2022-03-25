Data reveals a disproportionate number of men in top jobs at Caerphilly council

Rhiannon James, local democracy reporter

There is a disproportionate number of men in the top jobs at Caerphilly County Borough Council, data published by the local authority reveals.

In total, 72% of the council’s workforce are women, while 28% are men.

These figures should be reflected in every job grade if the gender pay gap is to be closed.

But, nearly 90% of people in the lowest salary bracket – those being paid between £9.50 and £9.81 an hour – are women. Based on the workforce statistics, this figure should be around 72%.

Speaking in a council cabinet meeting, Lynne Donovan, Head of People Services at the council, said the authority did not have an unequal pay issue.

Unequal pay is when an employer pays men and women differently for the same or similar types of work.

Choice

Ms Donovan added: “The gender pay gap is based on a choice that our employees make in terms of the roles that they take.”

An example of this is women tend to take low-paid and/or part-time jobs.

Women account for 63% of the highest paid jobs at the council, but this is slightly lower than it should be if it is to reflect the wider workforce.

Councillor Philippa Marsden, leader of the council, said the gender pay gap was a “societal issue”.

Cllr Marsden, who represents Ynysddu added: “It is important that we recognise that there is a myriad of opportunities for all workers within the council.”

