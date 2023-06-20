Date set for funeral of two teenagers killed in Ely e-bike crash

The funeral of two teenagers who died in a crash in Ely which sparked a riot will take place on July 6, it has been confirmed.

A service for best friends Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, is to be held at 1pm in the Church of the Resurrection in Grand Avenue in the Ely area of Cardiff, followed by a burial in Western Cemetery and a wake at the Vale Sports Arena.

Nearby Windsor Clive Primary School has told parents it will be closing for the day after holding talks with South Wales Police, Cardiff Council and the church.

The boys’ have asked that no motorcycles, Sur-Ron electric bikes or scooters are taken to the funeral.

Kyrees and Harvey were riding a Sur-Ron e-bike and being followed by a police van moments before they crashed in Snowden Road, Ely, at about 6pm on Monday May 22.

Tensions between members of the public and police at the scene led to a riot lasting several hours, during which dozens of officers were injured, property was damaged and cars were set alight.

A total of 20 people have so far been arrested in connection with the riot, and two men were arrested last week in relation to a ride-out to commemorate the teenagers which took place on Saturday June 10.

Gross misconduct

Two officers who were captured on CCTV following the two boys in a marked police van minutes before they died are being investigated for gross misconduct as part of a probe by the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).

Meanwhile, the tragedy, along with the recent death of 15-year-old Saul Cookson who crashed his e-bike into an ambulance shortly after being followed by police in Salford, Greater Manchester, has reignited calls for e-bikes to be regulated in the same way as other vehicles.

A Facebook post by a family friend said: “I have been asked to let family and friends know that the funerals of Kyrees and Harvey will be held on Thursday 6th July 1pm at the Church of Resurrection then to their final resting place at Western Cemetery at 2.30pm.

“Please wear what you feel comfortable in. All we ask is that you incorporate something blue.

“Let’s celebrate the lives of these two young boys and come together as one to remember them and show how loved they are.”

A second post said: “I have been asked by Nadine Evans to let everyone know that the families would like to invite everyone who knew Harvey and Kyrees to celebrate their life at The Vale Sports Arena, Cambria House, CF11 8TW Cardiff on 6th July.

“It’s been asked by the families that absolutely no motorbikes, Sur-Ron’s or scooters etc are to be at the funeral as the families have been told the police would have to be made aware and this is the last thing we want.

“We hope to see you all on the 6th July to celebrate their life and give our boys the best send off they deserve.”

Risk-assess

A letter from Windsor Clive headteacher Kim Fisher said: “You will be aware of the recent tragic events in our community where Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans sadly died.

“I have held meetings with various organisations such as the police, Cardiff Council and the church to risk-assess the impact of the funerals on the school’s ability to operate safely on Thursday 6th July.

“A joint decision has been made to close Windsor Clive on Thursday 6th July to all pupils and staff.”

She added: “Whilst closing the school is not ideal, this decision has been taken in the best interests of the school and local community on what will be a very emotional time for many.”

Days after the tragedy, Wales First Minister Mark Drakeford held a meeting with community leaders and organisations to look at ways of best supporting the community in future.

Social justice minister Jane Hutt said on Tuesday morning that they are continuing to develop a plan for the Caerau and Ely areas which will focus on supporting children and young people.

In a statement, Ms Hutt said local group Action for Caerau and Ely (Ace) will co-ordinate future work and that an oversight group will be chaired by her and Cardiff Council leader Huw Thomas, with funding for the initiative coming from the Welsh Government, Cardiff Council and the South Wales Police and Crime Commissioner.

