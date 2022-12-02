Date set for inquest of schoolboy who drowned in river

A date has been set for the inquest of a schoolboy who drowned in a river while playing with friends.

Christopher Kapessa, 13, was allegedly pushed into the River Cynon near Fernhill, Rhondda Cynon Taff, on July 1 2019.

The Crown Prosecution Service decided not to prosecute a boy, 14 at the time of Christopher’s death, accused of being responsible.

In July 2020, the agency said prosecution was not in the public interest.

Earlier this year, the High Court ruled against a challenge to that decision made by Christopher’s mother, Alina Joseph.

On Friday, a pre-inquest review into Christopher’s death took place at Pontypridd Coroner’s Court.

Assistant coroner Nadim Bashir told the hearing a date for the full inquest has been set for July 10 2023.

The full inquest is expected to last for 10 days, with Mr Bashir saying he is “not prepared to adjourn” it.

