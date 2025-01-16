Davey calls for UK to join EU customs union to ‘turbocharge’ economy

Experts have warned that securing fewer trade barriers will be challenging in any event without the UK Government being prepared to offer its own concessions.

But Sir Ed will argue that negotiating a new “UK-EU customs union” is “the single biggest thing we can do to turbocharge our economy in the medium and long term”.

He is expected to say: “The UK must be far more positive, far more ambitious, and act with far more urgency.

“That is why, today, I am calling on the Government to negotiate a brand-new deal with the EU this year.

“Not just tinkering around the edges of the botched deal the Conservatives signed four years ago, but negotiating a much better deal for Britain, that has at its heart a new UK-EU customs union, to come into force by 2030 at the latest.”

The Lib Dem leader will add: “It would be a win-win for our country, and I still can’t understand why the Government continues to rule it out.”

Sir Ed will call on ministers to negotiate a new deal with the EU this year, with the goal of forming a customs union no later than 2030 in order to help the UK “deal with President Trump from a position of strength, not weakness”.

He will then accuse Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch of wanting to go “cap in hand” to the US president-elect and “beg for whatever trade deal he’ll give us”, and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage of “licking his boots” and being “more interested in advancing Trump’s agenda” than in the UK’s interests.