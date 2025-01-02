David Beckham and Sir Alex Ferguson pay tribute to Welsh footballing legend ‘Sparky’ in new documentary

David Beckham and Sir Alex Ferguson are among the stars paying tribute to Welsh footballing legend ‘Sparky’ Mark Hughes in a brand new documentary.

In the BBC’s first episode of a new series of Legends of Welsh Sport – the half hour show will focus on Hughes’ club career with two European super clubs – Manchester United and Barcelona.

The documentary includes interviews with some of the biggest names in British football; Sir Alex Ferguson, David Beckham, Gary Lineker who each have their unique take on Hughes’ brilliance on the pitch and his quiet, introverted nature off it.

Legend

Speaking during the documentary, David Beckham said: “There are certain players that played for United over the years that set the tone of the club.

“We were able to learn from players like Mark. That is why Mark is part of Manchester United history.”

‘Sparky’ also gives his own take on a tumultuous time in his career from his fall from grace at Barcelona to becoming an icon when he rejoined his former club Manchester United.

Talent

Wrexham-born Hughes started his rise to the top at United after being plucked from the amateur leagues of Ruabon, near Wrexham.

After announcing himself in Manchester as a major talent he was sold to Spanish giants Barcelona who bought him alongside Britain’s other great striking talent Gary Lineker.

Lineker thrived in Spain, but Hughes struggled.

Hero

As well as lifting a lid on his short-term troubles at Barça, the documentary reveals how David Beckham revered the centre-forward as a young Manchester United fan.

Labelling him a ‘hero’ he recounts his devastation when Hughes left for Barcelona and his delight when – many years later as a Manchester United player himself – he wore the number 10 shirt, following in his hero’s footsteps.

The documentary on air on BBC iPlayer and BBC One Wales on Tuesday, 7th January at 10.40pm.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

