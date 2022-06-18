David Buttress says he has apologised to Boris Johnson for critical tweets he ‘doesn’t remember’ sending

David Buttress has said that he has apologised to Boris Johnson for tweets criticising him, after becoming his new cost of living tsar.

The Just Eat founder and Newport Gwent Dragons chairman, who has previously spoken at a YesCymru event in support of Welsh independence, was appointed to the unpaid role this week.

He will work in partnership with the private sector to identify, develop and promote new and existing business-led initiatives that support people with rising costs of living

But after his appointment, a series of tweets criticising the UK Government came to light – but David Buttress said that he “genuinely didn’t remember” sending them.

As recently as January he had called for Boris Johnson “to go” and called him “a dead man walking politically”. But he told the Telegraph newspaper that he had now apologised to the Prime Minister.

“I think it’s really important to me, the way I was brought up, that if you say something about another person you don’t know, I think you should apologise,” he said.

“So yeah, you’re right, I apologised and I think it’s right that I did. But in private.”

‘Innocent’

David Buttress said that he had taken the role because, growing up on a council estate in Wales in a single-parent household, he could empathise with those who were struggling to make ends meet.

“You know, in the 1980s and early 1990s in south Wales I can tell you there were definitely moments when things were tight. Probably most weeks.”

He also added that he saw in Boris Johnson some of his own passion to tackle the cost of living crisis.

“When I met with the Prime Minister, I saw that passion – very similar to how I feel about it. He invigorated me to get involved,” he said.

Asked about his critical social media posts about the Prime Minister, he said: “I think you’ve got to be grown-up about these things. I didn’t know anybody.

“I’ve been working in business and industry for the last 20 years and a little bit of sport. So I didn’t know anybody in politics and certainly didn’t know, obviously, anyone personally.

“So I think there’s a very innocent element to most people on social media where you just in a flippant moment say things. You don’t know people.

“It doesn’t mean that you actually believe it or even remember it. Because genuinely I didn’t remember it.”

