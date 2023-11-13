David Cameron appointed Foreign Secretary

Former Prime Minister, David Cameron has returned to government as Foreign Secretary and will be made a peer, No 10 said.

Lord David Cameron said that while “I may have disagreed with some individual decisions” made by Rishi Sunak, he “is a strong and capable Prime Minister, who is showing exemplary leadership at a difficult time”.

He is the 15th former prime minister to serve in a later government led by someone else.

In a move which raised eyebrows across Westminster, Mr Cameron was seen in Downing Street on Monday morning, and was later appointed as Foreign Secretary by Rishi Sunak.

According to a UK Government blog from November 2012, 14 ex-premiers have previously come back in a different government role since the 18th century.

Sir Alec Douglas-Home, who served for just under a year as prime minister after taking office in October 1963, was later appointed foreign secretary by Edward Heath.

He held the role from 1970 until 1974 and is the last former PM to return to government under a different leader.

In earlier years, Arthur Balfour, who served as prime minister from 1902 until 1905, came back to government in the roles of the first lord of the admiralty in the wartime coalition, and then foreign secretary under David Lloyd George.

During the Second World War, Neville Chamberlain, who was succeeded by Sir Winston Churchill, went on to serve as lord president of the council in his Cabinet.

The news comes as part of the the Prime Minister’s cabinet reshuffle which has seen James Cleverly appointed Home Secretary following the sacking of Suella Braverman.

Labour’s national campaign co-ordinator Pat McFadden said: “A few weeks ago Rishi Sunak said David Cameron was part of a failed status quo, now he’s bringing him back as his life raft.

“This puts to bed the Prime Minister’s laughable claim to offer change from 13 years of Tory failure.”

With the autumn statement due next week, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is remaining in his post.

The Chancellor has been under pressure from some Tory MPs to offer tax cuts in the build-up to the general election expected next year but has prioritised efforts to cut inflation.

Downing Street confirmed he would remain in place as Rishi Sunak conducted a reshuffle of his top team.

Therese Coffey has entered Downing Street amid the ministerial reshuffle.

The Environment Secretary walked inside No 10 shortly after 10am.

