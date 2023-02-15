David TC Davies says he wouldn’t give power to Wales to change gender laws
Welsh Secretary David TC Davies has said he would not give any power to the Welsh Government to change gender recognition laws.
Speaking during a Sharp End interview which aired on ITV on Tuesday night, the Secretary of State for Wales said: “I don’t want to see the Welsh Government getting powers to do what they want to do, which is to enable the most vulnerable people… the most vulnerable people I know are female prisoners.
“We had a prison governor come into the Welsh affairs select committee saying that over 90% had been the victims of physical or sexual abuse.
“The idea that somebody who is a male, somebody who has committed the act of rape, who is a male – and in the case of this person in Scotland, he is a he, should be put into a prison with vulnerable female prisoners is totally unacceptable and that should not be allowed.”
Mr Davies was referring to convicted rapist Isla Bryson who had committed the offences when she was a man.
Bryson was later transferred to HMP Edinburgh which houses male prisoners.
Compassion
Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader Liz Saville hit back at The Welsh Secretary accusing him of “bland populism” and saying the issue needed to be approached with “compassion” as the issue relates to some of the “most vulnerable people in the world”.
Liz Saville said: “Now this is something I have no experience of myself, I think as politicians, when you’re dealing with a tiny minority of people, we should approach this with compassion and not allow it to become a political football in the way that it has.”
Mr Davies ended the debate by saying “It’s not going to happen.”
The Welsh Government unveiled its new LGBTQ+ action plan last week and said it would start negotiating with the UK Government to devolve powers relating to gender recognition.
Deputy Minister for Social Partnership, Hannah Blythyn and Leader of Plaid Cymru, Adam Price – who are open members of the LGBTQ+ community – launched the plan on Tuesday.
Nothing new here, as this man does not want any power devolved to the Senedd, full stop, If he had his way he would concentrate all powers at Westminster. Remember his answer to Tory’s here calling for Cymru to get its fair share of HS2 money.
Another one telling the people of Cymru what they can and can’t have…
From the Thames to the Bay it is Mr Bumble the Beadle…
If there is such a massive issue with potential sexual assaults in the prison system, why arent the Tories doing something about that?
Right now they are just stoking some culture war like in the US as they have lost all credibility and would rather brand a small minority as potential rapists in some misguided hopes that people don’t see they can’t put food on the table because of them.
Its hardly headline news that David TC Davies is opposed to any kind of further devolution is it. What was noticeable however was Shadow Welsh secretary Jo Stevens who was also on the Sharp End panel, also opposed gender devolution. Her argument being “because we are part of the UK”. Well Scotland is also part of the UK as well. This is where I would like to see politicians get challenged more. Why justify Scotland and Northern Ireland having more devolution than Wales? Regardless of what our views are on gender reform, its not for Westminster to interfere in devolved… Read more »
There is good and bad in all communities.
One person as a man committing rape against a woman and then deciding to become a woman should not be the catalyst to deny the rights of a whole community.
This is how victimisation (and racism) begins.
Of course, anyone committing violent crimes against a person such as rape, should be punished and the person in question should not be allowed access to be a danger to any vulnerable persons.
He’d oppose passing any laws to Cymru – not just gender laws. A typical bootlicking imperialist. Campaigned for a No vote in the devolution campaigns, and has served in the oppressor’s army. Also claimed expenses and paid it to his family’s haulage fund. Un o elynion y genedl Gymreig.
I think the Welsh people should be able legislate on any issue. It’s just that I don’t think a man can become a woman. And I don’t think it’s right that a man, a convicted rapist, can just declare himself a woman and demand to be sent to a woman’s prison where he’ll have access to more victims. That is mad! But if the pro-indepence movement caves in to Trans ideolgy, then that will be a big turn-off for ordinary, sensible Welsh people. Don’t touch it with a bargepole!
Bottom line here is he wouldn’t give Wales anything if he can help it!!
Trust you Liz, to speak from the heart… The present dirty tricks team in No.10 are, I think, a result of Cummings and Fat Shanks’ reading up on the last years of Chamberlain for his Churchill book. In all this time I have never seen a single copy but I am familiar with the subject (but for ref. see Richard Cockett’s Twilight of Truth)… I bet Rishi was so grateful for the totally ‘off the front page day’ he has had, thanks to Nicola and all media compliant in keeping us in the dark about whatever skulduggery they have been… Read more »