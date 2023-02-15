David TC Davies says he wouldn’t give power to Wales to change gender laws

Welsh Secretary David TC Davies has said he would not give any power to the Welsh Government to change gender recognition laws.

Speaking during a Sharp End interview which aired on ITV on Tuesday night, the Secretary of State for Wales said: “I don’t want to see the Welsh Government getting powers to do what they want to do, which is to enable the most vulnerable people… the most vulnerable people I know are female prisoners.

“We had a prison governor come into the Welsh affairs select committee saying that over 90% had been the victims of physical or sexual abuse.

“The idea that somebody who is a male, somebody who has committed the act of rape, who is a male – and in the case of this person in Scotland, he is a he, should be put into a prison with vulnerable female prisoners is totally unacceptable and that should not be allowed.”

Mr Davies was referring to convicted rapist Isla Bryson who had committed the offences when she was a man.

Bryson was later transferred to HMP Edinburgh which houses male prisoners.

Compassion

Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader Liz Saville hit back at The Welsh Secretary accusing him of “bland populism” and saying the issue needed to be approached with “compassion” as the issue relates to some of the “most vulnerable people in the world”.

Liz Saville said: “Now this is something I have no experience of myself, I think as politicians, when you’re dealing with a tiny minority of people, we should approach this with compassion and not allow it to become a political football in the way that it has.”

Mr Davies ended the debate by saying “It’s not going to happen.”

The Welsh Government unveiled its new LGBTQ+ action plan last week and said it would start negotiating with the UK Government to devolve powers relating to gender recognition.

Deputy Minister for Social Partnership, Hannah Blythyn and Leader of Plaid Cymru, Adam Price – who are open members of the LGBTQ+ community – launched the plan on Tuesday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

