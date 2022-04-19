Deadline looms to apply for a postal vote for May’s elections

People in Wales wanting to vote by post in the local elections next month have only a few hours left to apply.

Every council seat in Wales is up for grabs in voting taking place on 5 May.

The deadline to register to vote, has already passed but people can still apply for a postal vote ahead of the deadline at 5pm today.

Postal votes are available to anyone eligible to vote in the elections who knows they will not be able to get to a polling station in person.

This might be because they are away on holiday, are busy with work or because it is more convenient for them to vote by post.

Electoral Commission

An application form to apply for a postal vote can be downloaded from the Electoral Commission website.

The deadline to apply for a proxy vote for May’s elections – where a person can ask someone, they trust to cast a vote on their behalf – is April 26.

Across the UK, voting will take place for every council seat in Scotland, London and many parts of England.

In Northern Ireland people will be voting for the Assembly and there is also a referendum in Bristol on whether to keep or abolish the city’s elected mayor.

These elections are also seen as a big electoral test for Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the wake of the “partygate” scandal.

