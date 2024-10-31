Deaf actor and theatre maker the first ever Welsh recipient of top education award

A Welsh actor and theatre maker has become the first ever deaf recipient of a top education award.

Stephanie Bailey-Scott, lead of Taking Flight Youth Theatre, has won the prestigious J. M. Barrie Education Award, which recognises individuals for their “direct contributions to children’s arts education and mentorship, demonstrating their commitment to go above and beyond for their communities and nurturing lifelong passions for the arts.”

Stephanie

Stephanie, Actor, theatre maker, and workshop leader, works full-time for Taking Flight Theatre Company in Cardiff as a Participation, Access and Inclusion Officer.

She also leads Wales’ only youth theatre for deaf and hard of hearing people, Taking Flight Youth Theatre, something she is “immensely proud of”, being deaf and disabled herself.

Working to connect young deaf people to deaf role models from diverse cultures and experiences, “increasing their confidence, broadening their networks, and helping them to build their futures in the arts and beyond”, she works closely with young people, helping them access the world of theatre and beyond.

Outside of her work in theatre, Stephanie is passionate about art, frequently painting in her free time.

Taking Flight

Founded in 2008, Taking Flight was originally conceived on a walk around the beautiful, and very accessible, Stackpole Estate, a National Trust property in West Wales.

With their stated mission being “to smash down barriers to participating in theatre and to constantly push the boundaries of creative access”, they have an unparalleled level of accessibility within all of their productions, offering support and guidance to actors and institutions across Wales on theatre for the deaf and disabled.

They describe their vision of “a world where the stories told & the voices heard are genuinely reflective of the world we live in; where the theatre we make understands audiences of all backgrounds and invites and welcomes them in; where the field is level & everyone has equal access.”

Role Model

Speaking about the award, Stephanie said: “I am really honoured to receive this award; but of course the true privilege lies in the opportunity to work with the amazing young people! I am really passionate about my work, and grateful to work for Taking Flight where access/ inclusivity and representation is KEY

“it means so much to me especially when I get to be the role model for deaf/disabled young people that I never got to have when I was younger.” she said.

You can read more about Taking Flight here, and more about the J. M. Barrie awards here.

