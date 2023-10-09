Dealer caught with drugs, cash and machete is jailed
A drug dealer who was caught with with drugs, £1k cash and a machete has been jailed.
21-year-old Corey Fenton was arrested by plain-clothed officers in Heol Trelai, Ely, Cardiff, on the evening of Wednesday, September 13.
Officers from the Organised Crime Team saw Fenton take part in several exchanges while riding an e-bike around the area.
Heroin
He was detained and found to have numerous wraps of crack cocaine and heroin, a knife and more than £1,000 cash.
Fenton, from Caerau, was arrested and during interview answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
He pleaded guilty at his first court appearance and on Friday, September 29 – just over two weeks after his arrest – he was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court.
He was jailed for four years for possession with intent to supply crack cocaine & heroin, possession of criminal property (£1,074.52 cash) possession of a bladed article in a public place and driving offences.
South Wales Police said “We have a zero-tolerance approach to drug dealing.”
Its always nice to see a crack dealer get what’s coming to them, I’m an advocate of a more realistic/adult solution to drugs but I hate dealers…. ….However, it would be really nice if the South Wales Police, as well as having a zero-policy approach to drug dealing (well done guys, one front-line dealer with a days takings and a “machete” that is prolly a press steel-type replica), also have a zero-tolerance policy towards South Wales Police officers who committed crimes too. Because although I hate crack dealers, I am less afraid of my daughter being raped by one than… Read more »