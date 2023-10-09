Dealer caught with drugs, cash and machete is jailed

A drug dealer who was caught with with drugs, £1k cash and a machete has been jailed.

21-year-old Corey Fenton was arrested by plain-clothed officers in Heol Trelai, Ely, Cardiff, on the evening of Wednesday, September 13.

Officers from the Organised Crime Team saw Fenton take part in several exchanges while riding an e-bike around the area.

Heroin

He was detained and found to have numerous wraps of crack cocaine and heroin, a knife and more than £1,000 cash.

Fenton, from Caerau, was arrested and during interview answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.

He pleaded guilty at his first court appearance and on Friday, September 29 – just over two weeks after his arrest – he was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court.

He was jailed for four years for possession with intent to supply crack cocaine & heroin, possession of criminal property (£1,074.52 cash) possession of a bladed article in a public place and driving offences.

South Wales Police said “We have a zero-tolerance approach to drug dealing.”

