Deaths of homeless people in Wales nearly double in two years

Martin Shipton

The number of homeless people dying in Wales has almost doubled in two years, according to new research.

While there were 50 who died in 2021, the figure rose to 76 in 2022 and to 97 in 2023.

In Cardiff there were 18 deaths in 2021, 22 in 2022 and 35 in 2023, while in Swansea there were 8 in 2021, 16 in 2022 and 10 in 2023.

Figures collated on a UK-wide basis by the award-winning charity Museum of Homelessness show there was an increase of 42% in the deaths of people sleeping rough between 2022 and 2023. Across all forms of homelessness, fatalities increased by 12% in the same period.

Tragically, 20% more young adults experiencing homelessness took their own lives.

Murdered

Another depressing statistic is that people experiencing homelessness are at least three times more likely to be murdered.

In total at least 1474 people died while homeless in the UK in 2023. According to the Museum of Homelessness, the overall picture is incredibly grim, demonstrating that the UK Labour government needs to act fast to reverse years of cuts and decline.

The statistics include people sleeping rough as well as those placed in emergency accommodation and other temporary settings. They were assembled by the Museum of Homelessness as part of The Dying Homeless Project. The methodology includes a rigorous verification process including analysis of information from coroners’ inquests, media coverage, family testimony and freedom of information requests to verify details of each case.

The number of people sleeping rough increased by 27% in 2023, but deaths of people sleeping rough increased by 42% in the same period.

National emergency

According to the researchers, this national emergency is clearly linked to insufficient investment in life-saving “off the streets” accommodation and to the widespread closure of winter shelters since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The charity says urgent investment is needed to ensure more lives are not lost this winter. The lack of effective services means that people are forced into dangerous situations for shelter. These deaths are tragedies that should never occur.

Co-director of the Museum of Homelessness Matt Turtle said: “People are dying on the street at terrifying rates. The only way to tackle this emergency is with an increase in support for off the streets accommodation, like winter shelters.

“The systems of care for people living with poverty and homelessness are in tatters after 15 years of cuts and corruption. Labour has not yet set out plans to mitigate the damage caused by the last government. Our analysis indicates things are set to get much grimmer, unless the government acts now to save lives.

“Our investigation has identified an epidemic of ‘deaths of despair’, with fatalities from alcohol, drugs and suicide making up 47% of deaths where the cause of death is known. These are particularly acute in some parts of the UK. For example, Cardiff saw a 59% increase in the number of people who died whilst homeless last year, with 58% of those deaths fitting the category of ‘deaths of despair’.

“At least 38 people – and probably many more – completed suicide while experiencing homelessness in 2023. Almost half of these (47%) were people under the age of 35, a 20% increase over 2022. This provides more evidence of the mental stress burden younger people – and especially LGBTQ+ younger people – are carrying.

“Barriers to accessing mental health support remain a significant challenge for people experiencing homelessness, as does the isolation and mistrust arising from surveillance and enforcement action taken by police, councils and private security firms. More support is needed for all age groups – and for young people in particular.”

Counting

Strategic Lead for the Museum of Homelessness Dying Homeless Project Gill Taylor said: “It is incredibly disappointing that some local authorities are still not counting the numbers of people dying homeless in their area. The evidence is clear that counting, reviewing and learning from deaths is key to preventing further loss of life. Every council should be recording homeless deaths and taking decisive action to prevent them.

“The ONS (Office for National Statistics) has also not published official statistics for nearly two years and the Conservatives failed to implement the Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Act which passed in 2023. The new government should take urgent action in these two areas, in doing so they must commit to tackling the double-blow of inequality facing people at risk of homelessness in northern England, Scotland and Wales.”

On October 17 the Museum of Homelessness and frontline groups including the Simon Community, Streets Kitchen and The Outside Project will hold a vigil outside Downing Street from 6pm – 8pm. People are invited to light a candle there or at home and post pictures online with the hashtag #MakeThemCount.

‘Street Valium’

A homeless people’s support worker in Cardiff, who asked not to be named, said: “Unfortunately we’ve seen quite a spike in deaths. Part of that is due to the use of new drugs known as ‘street Valium’. They are often sold to people as if they were authentic Valium or Xanax anti-anxiety pills, but they can be something very different and dangerous.

“There’s a strong correlation between being homeless and having been a victim of child sexual abuse – I’d put it as high as 80%.There’s also a very high correlation with serious mental health problems. Often when they take drugs homeless people are trying to sedate themselves to ease the pain. The problem is that if they use drugs they will be turned away from places that would otherwise offer them accommodation. They’re therefore caught in a trap.

“Things are getting worse for homeless people. We’re being prepared for budget cuts that will result in even less support for them.”

