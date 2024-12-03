DEC Cymru celebrates ‘inspiring’ fundraisers as Humanitarian Appeal reaches £1.7m in Wales

This Giving Tuesday (3 December) the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) is celebrating the incredible efforts of people across Wales and the UK who have been raising money for the Middle East Humanitarian Appeal.

Since its launch on 17 October, the appeal has raised £1.7m in Wales including a £100,000 contribution from the Welsh Government.

At UK level the total now stands at £35 million and includes £10 million that has been matched by the UK Government. The money will be used to target support for the most vulnerable people across Gaza, Lebanon, the West Bank and Syria.

Vital funding

Winters in the region usually last from December to March, with an average low temperature of around eight degrees Celsius in January.

As the cold and wet weather sets in, funds are more vital than ever to respond to the growing need for blankets, clothing and shelter – an operational priority for DEC charities and their local partners for some time.

From bake sales and coffee mornings, raffles, and singing and bucket shaking at football matches, people have come together to support this appeal in a variety of unique ways.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Ahead of @Cymru v Rep. of Ireland @DECCymru are raising funds for their Middle East Humanitarian Appeal. Millions across Gaza, Lebanon & the region urgently need food, water, shelter & medical care. @decappeal & their local partners are working hard to respond to unimaginable… pic.twitter.com/ISDkUFUwEB — FA WALES (@FAWales) November 29, 2024

On Friday 29 November, a team of volunteers collected money during the UEFA Women’s Wales v. Ireland Euro Qualification match at Cardiff City Football Stadium.

One of the volunteers was Steffan Webb from Cardiff who said: “I’m here because I think it’s important that we do something. If the DEC launches an appeal, you know that means things are serious.

“Just like with Ukraine, or the appeal after the earthquake in Turkey-Syria, I came out to volunteer. People have suffered terribly in Gaza, Lebanon and across the region. It’s horrendous. It needs to stop”.

FAW

A Football Association of Wales (FAW) Spokesperson said: “The FAW is proud to have designated the Cymru v Republic of Ireland match as a fundraiser for the DEC’s Middle East Humanitarian Appeal.

“The crisis in the Middle East has caused unimaginable suffering and it is important for the FAW and the Welsh football family that it supports the DEC and their local partners’ vital work. This appeal highlights the incredible impact of collective action in providing crucial aid to the most vulnerable.

“Diolch to the incredible volunteers who collected at the Cymru match and to our Wal Goch for their unwavering support. Together, we can continue to make a meaningful difference to those in need.”

Winter preparation

DEC charities are working to prepare for the winter in Gaza, by distributing shelter kits and warm bedding to families living in tents, hot food and cash assistance – allowing people to access essential supplies from local markets, which have skyrocketed in price. Providing sanitation and hygiene support, medical aid and psychological care for the many dealing with ongoing trauma, also remain vital priorities.

In Lebanon, following the ceasefire, DEC charities and their local partners continue to support displaced people who have lost so much but must now start to try and rebuild communities and lives. After months of living in crowded shelters, and with many homes and essential facilities destroyed, humanitarian aid remains critical to meet people’s most urgent needs.

Sarah Rees, Head of Oxfam Cymru which is one of DEC’s charities, said: “It was lovely to join the DEC Cymru volunteers to raise money before the Cymru game on Friday night.

We regularly hear through colleagues on the ground in Gaza about the daily challenge families face when tackling hunger, lack of access to clean water and the constant threat of displacement and bombing.

“We already knew how difficult life was in Lebanon following the economic collapse, and now over a million people have been displaced and are facing all kinds of challenges. Supporting the DEC’s appeal means that we as charities can do more to get help to families who desperately need it.”

Bushra Khalidi, Policy Leader for the OPT for Oxfam visited in Cardiff recently.

Addressing the audience at an event in Cardiff Bay, she emphasised the scale of the suffering in the region but also sincerely thanked the people of Wales for their support.

She shared: “In Gaza, there is no space to mourn or even an to bury family and friends. Restrictions on our humanitarian work make things more difficult”

“But when you speak up, support and donate… we hear you. That’s the only hope we have.”

For more information, visit the DEC website

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

