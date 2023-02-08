DEC Cymru to launch Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal 

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Cymru will launch an appeal tomorrow (9 February) to raise urgent funds to help people affected by the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria which have killed more than 11,000 people and injured many more.

The first 7.8-magnitude quake hit the Turkish city of Gaziantep in the early hours of Monday, reducing thousands of homes and buildings across the south of the country and northern Syria to rubble as people slept.

A series of aftershocks has left tens of thousands injured and survivors are feared trapped under thousands of collapsed buildings.

Many people have been left without shelter in freezing winter conditions, with humanitarian needs expected to grow in the coming days. Access to clean water is likely to be a challenge, bringing the risk of waterborne diseases. There was already an outbreak of cholera in north-west Syria before the earthquake.

First responders

DEC charities and their local partners are among the first responders, working with locally led relief efforts.

Immediate priorities are medical treatment for the injured, shelter for those who have lost their homes, as well as blankets, warm clothes, and heaters for safe spaces. They are also ensuring people have enough food and clean water.

The DEC brings together 15 leading aid charities at times of crisis overseas. 14 of these are responding in Turkey and Syria including British Red Cross, Islamic Relief and Save the Children.

Appeals to raise funds to support this work will be broadcast on the BBC, ITV, S4C Channel 4, Channel 5 and Sky on Thursday following the evening news. BBC radio appeals will be broadcast throughout the day.

DEC Chief Executive, Saleh Saeed said: “The devastation in Turkey and Syria is heart-breaking, with thousands of people losing loved ones suddenly in the most shocking of ways.

“Funds are urgently needed to support families with medical aid, emergency shelter, food and clean water in freezing, snowy conditions. 14 of our member charities are responding now in Turkey and Syria and can do more with your help.”

Siân Stephen, DEC Cymru’s External Relations Manager added “In Turkey alone, 6,000 buildings including schools and health centres have collapsed, with infrastructure vital to everyday life such as sanitation and water supplies badly damaged.

“Of course, we know that money is tight for many people here in the UK as the cost-of-living crisis continues, but if you can, please do donate to support people caught up in this deadly disaster.”

You can stay up to date with developments in Turkey and Syria, the emergency response and the fundraising efforts with the DEC Cymru on Twitter or on Facebook.

