December drink drive arrests up 41% from last year

There has been a large increase in drink drive and drug drive arrests compared to December 2022, according to South Wales Police.

Officers have been conducting targeted patrols in unmarked and marked police vehicles as part of Op Limit, a national police operation of intensified action again drink and drug drivers.

From the 1st of December to the 21st of December, drink drive arrests have increased by 41% (total of 58), whilst drug drive arrests have increased by 32% (total of 57) compared to the same period in 2022.

Breathalyser

The operation, which sees an increase in the number of roadside breathalyser tests and drugs wipes, is continuing to 1st of January 2024.

South Wales Police is urging people not to drive if they’ve consumed drugs or alcohol this Christmas.

Inspector Michael Prickett, Roads Policing Unit said: “There is no way to know how much you can drink and stay under the limit, since it can depend on your weight, age, metabolism, the amount of food you’ve eaten and other factors.

“If you’re found to be over the drink-drive limit, and/or driving while impaired by drugs, you can receive a maximum penalty of six months in prison, an unlimited fine and an automatic driving ban of at least one year.”

If a driver kills someone while under the influence of alcohol, they can be charged with causing death by careless driving while under the influence of drink or drugs.

It’s an offence to drive with any of 17 controlled drugs above a specified level in your blood. This includes illegal and legally prescribed drugs.

Medication

“Always check with your doctor or pharmacist if you are unsure about whether your prescription or over-the-counter medication will affect your ability to drive,” Inspector Prickett adds.

“Anybody who has concerns about anybody they believe to be driving under the influence are asked to contact police on 101 (or 999 if they are posing an imminent danger) or alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The designated driver scheme, which is running for a second year, is promoting responsible drinking with road safety in mind.

At present, 29 licensed premises across south Wales are offering free draught soft drinks to designated drivers

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

