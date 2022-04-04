Decision due on ‘smelly’ new sewage pumping station planned for Cardiff park

Alex Seabrook, local democracy reporter

A decision is due on granting permission for a “smelly” new sewage pumping station planned for a park in Cardiff.

Welsh Water is applying for planning permission to build the pumping station in Hailey Park in Llandaff North, to accommodate extra pressure from the Plasdŵr housing development.

But the plans have caused a stink among local residents who have raised concerns that the pumping station could harm wildlife in the park and lead to foul odours.

Cardiff council’s planning committee is scheduled to vote on whether to grant permission for the pumping station during a public meeting on Wednesday, April 6. Several residents have written to the council with their concerns about the plans.

House prices

Steph Wilkins, chair of Llandaff North Residents Association, said: “I live in one of the properties adjacent to the site. I have no assurance that my property will not be affected by odours from the site, especially as there is a four-metre high vent stack. I’m concerned about the impact on properties in the area, including on house prices.”

Ian Drew said: “It’s inconceivable to me that any consideration can be given to building on parkland. This will be a massive blot on the landscape that will change the character of the park and how people interact with it forever. What smells and noise will this development give off when completed and in use?”

The Plasdŵr housing development includes plans for thousands of new houses built in the north-west of Cardiff off Llantrisant Road. Due to this extra pressure on the sewers, the network would take excess flows from Danescourt through a pipe underneath the river Taff to the new pumping station in Hailey Park, before being taken to a sewage treatment works.

A spokesperson from Welsh Water previously said: “We are carrying out work on behalf of the Plasdŵr housing development, which we have a duty to undertake to ensure our network will be able to cope with the new development.

“We’re working closely with the local authority and the developer to ensure the sewerage network has the capacity to be able to deal with these increased flows without it affecting services to existing customers. The best solution would be to build a pumping station in Hailey Park, which will help pass the sewerage to Cardiff Wastewater Treatment Works.”

