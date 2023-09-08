Decision on homes deferred over Victorian sewage system concerns

Richard Evans – Local Democracy Reporter

A decision to grant permission for 45 homes in Prestatyn has been deferred following concerns that Victorian sewage systems won’t be able to cope.

Developers Castle Green applied to build the homes as well as access and landscaping at land at Midnant Farm on Gronant Road, Prestatyn.

But several councillors at a Denbighshire planning committee meeting wanted more information after some members said Welsh Water had concerns sewer systems could be unable to cope.

Officers recommended the application was approved, but the council had received several objection letters.

Residents objected to the development, writing to the council to raise road safety concerns and fears about drainage, the impact on badgers and wildlife, and the loss of greenbelt land.

Others said the homes would be out of character and risked overdeveloping the land.

Prestatyn councillor Andrea Tomlin proposed that the application was deferred.

She commented: “I do fear there is one report missing, and that report is significant enough to disable us from being able to proceed to make a decision on this today.

“I say this because, in the Welsh Water consultation response, it tells us that it is unlikely there is sufficient capacity within the sewage pumping station nearby to accommodate this development without causing detriment to the existing services they provide to their customers in regard to the protection of the environment.”

She added: “They go on to say there are no planned reinforcement works within Welsh Water itself, and, therefore, recommend that the developer instruct Welsh Water to undertake a sewage pumping station assessment.”

Cllr Tomlin said the assessment would better equip councillors to decide.

Concern

Cllr Gareth Sandilands agreed.

“I think it is important for the rest of Prestatyn as well that Welsh Water look at their Victorian sewer system,” he said.

Cllr Hugh Irving added: “I’m the member for the neighbouring ward, but nevertheless, I’ve spoken publicly on this application on a number of occasions, and I do have concerns about it. But one of my concerns was about existing resources in the area.”

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of deferring the application to a future planning meeting.

