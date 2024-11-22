Decision on leisure cuts consultation delayed

East Radnor Leisure Centre In Presteigne

Elgan Hearn – Local Democracy Reporter

A council has postposed a decisions to consult on a decision to consult on leisure service and swimming pool cuts.

This morning it was revealed that the item to decide to go to consultation on the four option to slim down leisure provision in the county had been pulled from next Tuesday’s Liberal Democrat/Labour Cabinet meeting.

This followed fiery joint scrutiny committee meetings on Thursday, November 14 and yesterday, Wednesday, November 20 where councillors from across the political spectrum united to slam proposals to cut leisure service provision in Powys.

Swimming pools

Earlier this month the council’s Liberal Democrat/Labour cabinet revealed four options for the leisure centres and swimming pools in the county that are run by Freedom Leisure on behalf of Powys County Council’s.

The cabinet’s intention was to decide at a meeting next Tuesday, November to go ahead with a public consultation on the options, before making an ultimate decision probably next summer.

After over four hours of debate, councillors believed the decision should be discussed and taken at a full council meeting and were frustrated at the lack of steer from cabinet and council chiefs over what should be a preferred option going into the consultation.

They believed they were having to discuss the whole length and breadth of leisure provision in Powys and would have preferred homing in on one idea to get their teeth into.

Cabinet member for a safer Powys, Cllr Richard Church said: “The feeling is that it would be better, to set out the costs of them and the impacts of all the options and engage on them next year.”

‘Worry’

Health and Care scrutiny committee chairwoman, Conservative Cllr Amanda Jenner believed that a format similar to that used in schools reorganisation should be used, setting out the pros and cons for each individual leisure centre.

Learning and skills committee chairman, Conservative Cllr Gwynfor Thomas, said: “We do realise our financial pressures, we have to have an aspiration for education and wellbeing, and I worry we are not ready now.

“There are so many questions being asked and we are not fully getting the answers.

“The communities will be confused on those options, and I would not be able to give them the answers to so many of them I am totally confused.

“I do not think we can put a list of recommendations to cabinet as it would be exhaustive.

“I would be happy to propose that this paper doesn’t go to cabinet next week.”

Decision

Economy residents and communities committee chairwoman, Liberal Democrat Cllr Angela Davies said: “Our one recommendation is that this paper is not ready to go to cabinet for a decision.

“It’s clear that members from across the political divide feel we can’t afford to close them, because of the impacts there will be on our schools and vulnerable and smaller communities.

“We ask council staff to work with member and come up with a paper that’s in a fit state to put out to our communities.

“There are still many gaps in knowledge and evidence.”

Councillors and independent lay committee members unanimously agreed that the report should be pulled.

Powys County Council has been asked for a comment.

The options are:

Option 1:

Status quo; continue with current provision (14 centres), with delivery by Freedom Leisure through the existing contract – annual cost would be £6.521 million.

Option 2:

Provision of five core leisure hubs along spine of Powys (Welshpool, Newtown, Llandrindod, Brecon and Ystradgynlais)

Re-negotiate contract with Freedom Leisure to deliver leisure activities at the 5 centres above from August 2027, plus to explore potential for development of alternative delivery methods targeting health and wellbeing, including outreach and digital options.

Close all centres (apart from the five noted above) unless transferred to school or a sustainable and viable business case is received and approved.

Negotiation with schools over transfer of dry side facilities where essential to delivery of curriculum and the effective operation of school, where the schools do not have their own sports halls, so the leisure facilities are the only provision for exams and curriculum and extra-curricular activities.

Negotiations with the relevant schools to be undertaken regarding operation of and community access to the leisure facilities. It may be more financially viable, and preferable for management reasons, for Freedom Leisure (or any other leisure provider) to continue to manage and operate facilities on a school site outside of school hours, in order to generate income and retain leisure expertise.

Where transfer to a school is not an option, ‘Expressions of Interest’ to be invited for the remaining facilities (wet side / dry side / outdoor facilities) by end of September 2025

Following assessment of Expressions of Interest received, robust Business Cases invited by end September 2026 for transfer of remaining facilities to alternative management.

Evaluation of Business Cases – successful applications notified by 30th November 2026 with full implementation and transfer by 31st August 2027.

If any facilities are not transferred to a school, and where no sustainable Business Case is approved, facilities to close on 31st August 2027.

Annual cost would be £4 million.

Option 3:

All leisure provision becomes community or commercially led. The Council no longer directly provides any leisure services / facilities but works with and supports others to develop community-led provision which meets local needs, through open engagement.

This may include transfer of existing facilities to community groups or private sector, and/or supporting the local economy to develop local businesses.

Annual cost would be £0 (nothing/zero).

Option 4:

Retain Leisure Centres with swimming pools in the five core hub towns: Welshpool, Newtown, Llandrindod, Brecon and Ystradgynlais

Seek capital funding for the provision of leisure facilities for Llandrindod, alongside a new secondary school. If funding not available, the existing leisure facility will be retained.

Retain Machynlleth Leisure Centre and swimming pool but explore options for a new facility adjoining the new school. If funding not available for a new facility, the existing leisure facility will be retained.

Retain Llanidloes leisure and pool facilities.

Retain leisure and pool facilities in Knighton.

Offer to transfer the dry side facilities at Llanfyllin, East Radnor, Builth Wells, Llanfair Caereinion to schools where essential to school operation and engage with Freedom for them to manage their use out of school hours until the end of the contract (2030)

Explore community transfer of Rhayader Leisure Centre dry side and / or any other dry side centres not transferring to schools), allowing 2 years from the end of consultation.

Close Builth Wells, East Radnor, Rhayader and Llanfyllin swimming pools by December 31 2025. Offer the space occupied by any closed pools for other leisure activities, either commercial, managed by Freedom or other public sector (e.g. indoor children’s play area, family centre, health, retail). Engage with communities in how they would wish to see the spaces used.

Close the dry side facilities at Llanfyllin, Llanfair Caereinion, East Radnor, Rhayader and Builth Wells unless transferred to a school or community, and where no sustainable Business Case is approved by August 31, 2027.

Annual cost would be £4.991 million.

