Decision time looms for councillors on fate of new Welsh medium school

Katy Jenkins, local democracy reporter

Decision time is looming for councillors on the fate of a new Welsh language school in Pembroke.

The proposed site for the Welsh medium primary, which includes a multi-use games area, sports field and a car park, is on around 3.3 hectares of agricultural land next to Glan-y-Mor Farm, Bush Hill.

Pembrokeshire County Council has submitted the application – which is recommended for approval – for the school that will accommodate around 210 pupils aged five to 11, as well as a nursery with 30 places and Clych Meithrin provision.

The primary school building, including early years provision, would be single storey with some double-height elements.

Demand for fully Welsh-medium provision for children in the area was established following a public consultation and its development was given full council backing in October 2020.

Concerns were raised about the site location at that time and a report to planning committee on Tuesday, February 8 highlights the need for mitigation measures to overcome traffic and access issues.

Reference to the difference in levels across the site and how these, and other constraints, will be overcome is also included in the report.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

