Decline in Welsh-only identity in 2021 census ‘good news for the Union’ says Conservative MS

The decline of Welsh-only identity in the 2021 Census is “good news for the union” a Conservative Senedd Member has said.

Speaking in the Senedd, Janet Finch-Saunders MS questioned the Welsh Government’s continued focus on the Constitution and independence, in light of the latest census figures.

The Member of the Welsh Parliament for Aberconwy, addressing First Minister Mark Drakeford, highlighted the latest figures which show a decline in Welsh-only identity, and an increase in those identifying as both Welsh and British.

According to the latest census results, 55.2% of people selected a “Welsh” only identity in Wales in 2021, a decrease from 57.5% in 2011.

Meanwhile, 18.5% of people selected a “British” only identity – an increase from 16.9% in 2011.

However, the number of people selecting both Welsh and British identities also rose to 8.1% in 2021, an increase from 7.1% in 2011.

Speaking in the Senedd Chamber, Janet said: “The increase in people holding both Welsh and British national identity, recorded by the latest census over the past decade, shows the strength and affection people have for our centuries-old Union.

“People are clearly proud to be both Welsh and British, and want to see a strong Wales in a strong United Kingdom.

“The figures in direct contrast to Mark Drakeford’s comments at the Welsh Affairs Committee, where he seemed to suggest that somehow British identity was on the decline and Welsh-only identity was increasing.

“The First Minister must make clear to his governing comrades over in Plaid Cymru, that people have had enough of their divisive push for independence, and want to focus on the issues that really matter to the people of Wales”.

‘Fluid’

The First Minister Mark Drakeford responded to say that the identity question in the census results were “worth proper exploration”.

“We know that the number of deaths over the last decade exceeded the number of births that took place in Wales,” he said.

“So, the growth in the population in Wales comes exclusively from people who have not been living in Wales—moving into Wales.

“Twenty-three thousand more people born in England were recorded as living in Wales in the 2021 census, than as in 2011. They’re very, very heavily concentrated in two local authorities in Wales: they live in Flintshire and they live in Newport.

“In other words, they live right by the border, and they’re people whose lives are fluid, living in one place, working in another, and it’s no surprise, therefore, that they bring that sense of their identity with them.

“I think those figures are worth serious debate. I would say that they reinforce what this party—my party—has always believed, that what people in Wales benefit from is strong devolution, with the capacity of this Senedd to make decisions on the things that affect only people in Wales, but benefit as well from being in the United Kingdom.

“That’s always been the policy of my party, and I’m very happy to reinforce it again this afternoon.”

