Defence Secretary says Afghan resettlement schemes will eventually close

Resettlement schemes for Afghans to come to the UK after the Taliban takeover will eventually close, the Government has indicated.

Defence Secretary John Healey said more than 1,000 eligible families had been welcomed to the UK in the past 12 months but added it cannot be “an endless process”.

Transitional accommodation

He also said those who come to the UK will, from spring, be able to spend a maximum of nine months in so-called transitional accommodation such as hotels, before having to find their own place to stay.

The Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) formally opened in January 2022 with a pledge by the then-Conservative government to resettle up to 20,000 people “over the coming years”.

The separate Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (Arap) scheme was put in place for Afghans who had worked with the UK government, and their families, before the Taliban takeover.

Written statement

In a written statement to Parliament on Wednesday, Mr Healey said: “Over the past 12 months, we have welcomed around 90 eligible families each month and we expect this pace to continue.

“This cannot, however, be an endless process and ultimately, the Government intends to reach a position where the UK Afghan resettlement schemes can be closed. We will update the House on this accordingly.

“We are grateful for the cross-Government commitment and approach to delivery on this important programme and will provide further updates in the new year.

“We will continue to work to deliver on our commitment to resettle those eligible Afghans who have supported the UK, and to whom we owe a debt of gratitude.”

Evacuations

Some 15,000 people were evacuated from Afghanistan in August 2021 by the British military in what was known as Operation Pitting.

Since then, the Government said around a further 15,000 have arrived under the Arap and ACRS pathways.

