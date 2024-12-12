Demand soaring for premium apartments in old bank building

Alec Doyle – Local democracy reporter

Demand is already soaring for three new serviced apartments in a Grade II listed old bank building – despite planning permission only just being granted.

The apartments will be situated in Wrexham city centre at a site that also houses the upscale wine bar Vault33 on High Street.

Branded Boutique 33 are the brainchild of owners Craig Thomas and Geraint Wynn Lewis who also run Vault 33 in partnership with Wrexham AFC legend Neil Roberts.

The old bank building was built in 1912 by Grayson and Ould, Architects, for the Bank of Liverpool.

Traditional

Given the go-ahead by Wrexham County Borough Council planning officers, Boutique33 will see the creation of three self-contained, premium apartments with Victorian-styled kitchens and bathrooms.

Each cosy, traditionally styled apartment will sleep four to six people with views over the iconic St Giles’ Church .

Guests will be able to access a personal airport transfer service and the chance to book a personal guide to visit attractions across Wrexham.

There are also plans to create match day experience packages with Wrexham AFC.

Character

“We will retain as many original features as we can and our plans are to create high quality rooms that offer something fresh and exclusive while maintaining that character,” said Craig.

“The city is growing and it needs this. There is increasing demand for accommodation as visitor numbers grow and we have seen that ourselves.

“We have not advertised Boutique33 at all as we have been working through the planning process, yet we are already taking calls from people wanting to book a stay!”

While Boutique33 has now been approved, there are already more plans in the pipeline from the team.

Benefit

“Vault33 has created high standards and has helped increase foot traffic to the local businesses which can only benefit everyone in the city,” said Craig. “Our next city centre project is already being planned.

“We would like to say a special thank you to the local council, as they have been fully supportive and guided us through the whole process to help make this vision possible.”

