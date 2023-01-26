Dementia charity hits the right notes with new north Wales choir

An innovative Welsh charity is inviting people living with or alongside dementia to share the joy of singing with weekly chorus sessions in the community.

The Forget-me-not Chorus (FMNC), hosts weekly singing sessions in care homes, communities and hospitals across the UK to bring the joy of singing to people living with dementia, and those who support them.

FMNC’s North Wales community sessions are welcoming new members to their Saturday afternoon events at Bodelwyddan Village Hall near Rhyl.

Sessions take place every week, and are a way to meet other people who know what it’s like living with or alongside dementia, lift spirits and enjoy the benefits of music.

FMNC Director, Kate Woolveridge said: “We are excited to be moving to Bodelwyddan Village Hall and hope more families living with dementia will come and join us for an uplifting couple of hours of joy and laughter.

“We have been singing with our community in Conwy since 2019 and during the pandemic, supported our choristers via Zoom. Now we are back in person and look forward to building our Forget-me-not family, using the power of song to make a real difference.”

Wales and Welcome

FMNC sings a wide variety of music, currently with the theme Wales and Welcome. The song list spans Welsh classics that most are familiar with, including Calon Lan, Green Green Grass of Home and Sosban Fach.

There is no need for any singing experience to join in and membership is entirely free.

The charity says the joy of singing has a unique power to connect and communicate with and make a real difference to those living with dementia and those who love and care for them.

One regular member said: “FMNC has provided a place and time where we both can sing, laugh and interact with others in a safe and friendly environment. The sessions are led by people who show enthusiasm, warmth and joy in all that they do.”

Those interested can also join FMNC anywhere in the UK with their online sessions by contacting Toby on toby@forgetmenotchorus.com or 01492 472172.

