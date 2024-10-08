Demolition of car park to make way for £80m college development finally set to go ahead

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

Plans to tear down a former multi-storey car park are set to go ahead this month as part of the development of a new multi-million pound college.

The demolition of Bridgend’s former Brackla One car park, which had previously been described as “complex” due to its proximity to the main railway line and neighbouring supermarket chains, Aldi and Asda, will now take place at the end of October, 2024, with some road closures expected as a result.

The work is part of a wider group of plans for the area that aims to regenerate Bridgend town centre over the next ten years, with a focal part of the site set aside for the new £80m Bridgend College.

‘Exceptional’ facilities

The campus, which is expected to be completed in 2026, will be set out across two buildings once completed, and will look to provide “exceptional” teaching and learning facilities for the area, as well as a 250-seat theatre, IT suites, hair and beauty salons, recording and dance studios.

A spokesperson for Bridgend Council said with the works due to start at the end of the month alterations would be made to some of the roads in order to allow access to local businesses.

They said: “The forthcoming works will mean alterations to some of the roads in the area to ensure that visitors can still access local businesses, including Aldi and those in Brackla Shopping Centre.

“To ensure the safe demolition of the car park, the road in front of it will be closed – however, access to Aldi from Brackla Street will not be affected. The highway outside Aldi will become two way, and Aldi customers will need to turn right when leaving the store.

“The lower section of Cheapside, serving Brackla Shopping Centre and businesses at the rear, will also become two-way, with access to the businesses left unaffected. The existing bus stops at Cheapside will be relocated to Nolton Street by the Rhiw Shopping Centre.”

Excited

Councillor Neelo Farr added: “We are extremely excited to initiate the next phase of the plans for the new town centre campus.

“The location of the new campus promises to contribute significantly to the economy of Bridgend town centre – daily student and staff footfall in the town will most certainly boost local businesses.

“With its close proximity to Pen-y-Bont train station and bus station, there are considerable opportunities to promote active travel and the use of public transport to the site, helping us to reach our net-zero carbon target. In light of the roadworks information provided, we urge the public to plan their journeys to ensure that trips go smoothly, avoiding delays.”

